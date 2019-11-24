Fund for fishermen visiting to meet applicants

Well, it's T-minus three days and counting until Thanksgiving dawns and we can begin eating and the buzz here in the FishOn test kitchen, run by our in-house caterer, SnapChump, is palpable. Oh wait, we're sitting on our phone. Hope it's someone calling with plans to bring more pie to Thursday's blessed event. Never have enough pie.
You know what you call leftover pie? You call it pie. What's wrong with you?
Anyway, here's something that speaks to the holiday's spirit of generosity and its real-life expression of thanks for people who want nothing more than to help others. Obviously, we're not talking about the Houston Astros, Rudolph Giuliani, Myles Garrett or Prince Andrew.
We're talking about the Shaw Fund for Mariners' Children.
Established in 1853, the private foundation is named for Robert Gould Shaw – the grandfather and namesake of abolitionist Col. Robert Gould Shaw, the commander the predominantly black 54th Massachusetts regiment during the Civil War.
The mission of the Shaw Fund is to support fishermen and their families in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as others who make their living at sea. It does so by providing short-term financial assistance for such pressing needs as housing costs, utilities, medical transportation and equipment, books and school supplies and many, many more type of grants.
Mary Anne Macaulay, executive director of the fund, will be in Gloucester at the Blackburn Industrial Park office of the Fishing Partnership Support Services, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on three consecutive Wednesdays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, to meet with potential applicants.
So, if you need some assistance or know somebody else who does, here's a potential resource. Questions can be directed to the fund at 833-742-9363 or the Fishing Partnership at 978-282-4847.
Lifejackets for Lobstermen
Speaking of the Fishing Partnership, we learned at the city Fisheries Commission meeting on Thursday night that the organization is taking over the highly successful Lifejackets for Lobstermen program from the Northeast Center for Occupational Health and Safety.
Beginning on April 1, the Lifejackets for Lobstermen folks – who made multi-day stops in Gloucester and Manchester during the summer and single-day autumn trips to Rockport and Beverly – helped put about 800 lifejackets and other inflatable personal devices in the hands of New England commercial lobstermen from Cape Cod to Maine.
In all, they twice visited 43 Massachusetts and Maine ports. It's a great program and we're happy to hear it will continue under the wing of the Fishing Partnership.
The Beal is on the move
On Nov. 9, the 108-year-old schooner Sylvina W. Beal made her way from Maritime Gloucester to the Burnham Boat Yard on the Essex River in Essex, where she will undergo full restoration by estimable boat builder Harold Burnham and partner Mary Kay Taylor.
The two purchased the schooner in Maine last fall and sailed her to Gloucester, where she was hauled out on the Maritime Gloucester marine railway. On moving day, she was lowered to her waterline at the Maritime Gloucester docks to ensure her seaworthiness and then towed around Cape Ann to the head of Essex Bay. She was ahead of schedule, so organizers decided on a final sail before being towed up river to the Burnham Boat Yard.
The restoration is expected to take several years and then she will return to the Maritime Gloucester docks.
Bring out your dead
OK, this really has nothing to do with fishing, but in the generous spirit of Thanksgiving week, we include it anyway because it's just such a great example of sticking it to The Man -- which really is what Thanksgiving is all about, at least at the FishOn holiday table.
In South Africa, family members became so frustrated with their insurance carrier after the death of their uncle, Sifiso Justice Mhlongo, that they went to rather extreme lengths to satisfy the insurer's verification demands that the old guy really had died.
According to the New York Post and the Daily Mail newspaper of Great Britain, the insurance company – actually named Old Mutual – refused to pay death benefits for a variety of specious reasons. Ultimately, after nine days of delays, it demanded further proof of Mhlongo's passing.
So, the family provided irrefutable proof -- the actual remains of Sifiso Justice Mhlongo.
"The nine-day delay meant the family had to put off important tribal rites for Mhlongo and they were out nearly $2,200 in death benefits," the Post story stated. "Fed up, the relatives resorted to bringing in the cold, dead proof. In the video, they're seen carrying a body bag into the company's office in KwaZulu-Natal province."
The company buckled and paid the claim.
Thanksgiving pigskin prediction
It gives us no joy to pile on the Fishmongers in this, their season of deep discontent. But as DHS alums, we have to go with our heart, the odds and, ultimately, the Falcons: Danvers 38, Gloucester 2.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.