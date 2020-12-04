Organizers of the massive Seafood Expo North America show have rescheduled the 2021 three-day event at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center for mid-July.
But the international show, now set for July 11 to 13, could go on without the city of Gloucester as an exhibitor for the first time in the last six Seafood Expo North America shows.
On Thursday, Sal Di Stefano, the city's economic development director and organizational point man on the Seafood Expo North America, said the city is continuing its wait-and-see strategy on whether to participate in the show in July.
“We're not going to make any commitment right now,” Di Stefano said. “With everything that's still going on with the pandemic, it's just too early to make a commitment. Getting through this winter and making sure everybody is safe and healthy is the first priority.”
Di Stefano said the city has not yet been notified by Diversified Communications, the Portland, Maine-based organizer, of the deadline for registering as an exhibitor for the rescheduled show.
“Normally, you have to register almost a year in advance,” Di Stefano said. “But these are not normal times.”
The city, which has used its strong presence at the show to promote its Gloucester Fresh seafood brand and assist local seafood companies in expanding their customer base, was registered as an exhibitor for the 2020 show March 14-16 at the convention facility in South Boston.
Di Stefano said Diversified already has refunded the city's 2020 registration and exhibit space rental fees of about $10,000.
The city annually budgets about $20,000 to cover all costs for the show that draws thousands of seafood suppliers, buyers and processors from around the world. Those additional expenses include utilities, furniture and other logistical costs.
Diversified postponed the 2020 show, which always been held in the spring, because of restrictions and concerns generated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“While the summer is an untraditional time of the year for this event, we are pleased to have been able to find new dates in 2021 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center that will allow our seafood community to gather once again,” Liz Plizga, Diversified's group vice president said in a statement. “We've had conversations with seafood buyers and industry professionals who have expressed a need to reconnect and are eager to meet in-person in July.”
The show organizer said Thursday it anticipates returning the Seafood Expo North America to the traditional spring schedule in 2022.
In March, when Diversified first postponed the 2020 show, the organizer gave exhibitors, such as the city of Gloucester, the options of rolling over their registration fees to the rescheduled 2020 show – which never happened -- or for the 2021 show.
Instead, the city opted for a refund. And a wait-and-see strategy.
