The launch of Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month in the city’s 400+ anniversary year in front of the Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard on Tuesday evening celebrated the finest kind of the nation’s oldest fishing port.
The late afternoon event under partly cloudy skies took place against the backdrop of the memorial cenotaphs and the Outer Harbor as schooners sailed and boats motored by.
About 200 people cheered for the fishermen ages 80 and older who sat in the front row of chairs, and who were given a commemorative Gloucester 400+ medal as a way to honor them.
“I couldn’t think of any better way to kick off this month than to honor the gentlemen here in front of me. I just want you to know you are all very near and dear to my heart,” said Al Cottone, a commercial fisherman and the executive director of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission. “You blazed the trail for what this industry is and hopefully what it will be in the future, and I just want to say thank you all, and today is for you.”
The event honoring fishermen and their families on the first day of Gloucester Heritage Fishing Month featured a rundown of events by Karen Tibbetts, co-chair of the Gloucester 400+’s Marine and Waterways Committee. Also on hand were Ruth Pino and Robert Gillis, two of the three tri chairs of Gloucester 400+.
“Gloucester fishermen have fed the world over the last 400 years, reflecting on the past, honoring the present and promoting its future. The 400th, the tri-chairs, our committee, our volunteers … have worked hard to showcase and to promote the importance of this valuable food source,” Tibbetts said, singling out marine events committee members, including Michael De Koster, the executive director of Maritime Gloucester, and others.
Next up, she said, will be the first Fish Festival showcasing the local fishing industry on Aug.12 and 13 on the Jodrey State Fish Pier, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
“Fish-related businesses, prepared food to enjoy, fresh product to buy,” Tibbetts said. Plans call for a display on ice of the species that come into the port of Gloucester. (For details on this and all Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month and 400+ events, visit gloucesterma400.org.)
Tuesday’s celebration also featured remarks by Mayor Greg Verga, whose uncle Jim “Scroddy” Verga, 96, fished aboard the F/V Anbie, was among those honored.
The mayor’s citation proclaiming August as Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month traced the founding of Gloucester on the ancestral and traditional lands of the Pawtucket people and neighboring tribes and how in 1623 the Dorchester Company arrived on Gloucester’s shores to establish a fishing outpost at what is now Stage Fort Park. This was the spark of the city’s maritime industry and culture that bloomed over 400 years.
“And for that we acknowledge the importance of preserving and evolving our local waterfront,” Verga said.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, also put the celebration into perspective.
“But it’s important that we think tonight about just how critical the fishing industry is to the city of Gloucester.” He said there are many places where people have to stop and think about where their character, soul and essence comes from. “Not this place. We know where our soul comes from. It comes from this ocean, this shoreline.”
Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and chair of the Gloucester Fisheries Commission, read out the names of the older fishermen honored as Cottone handed out the commemorative medals, including one to his father, Frank Cottone, 88, who fished aboard the F/V Cathy C.
“It was beautiful,” Frank Cottone said about the celebration afterward.
“They should do it more often around different people,” said retired fisherman Tom Brancaleone, 81. “There are so many people involved in the fishing industry. We don’t have the youngest like we used to have before, but, you know, there is a few around, they should honor them, too.”
Retired fisherman Joe Curcuru, 89, said the event was special to him.
“I didn’t realize how nice it was going to be. I didn’t know what it was all about. I’m a retired fisherman and I’m glad I came,” Curcuru said. He said he fished for about 25 to 30 years. He said his father brought him on the boat when he was 12.
“My father brought me on the boat and he says, ‘You want come fishing?’ I never thought I would be so happy in my life. So that’s how I started.”
“We have something very special to celebrate,” Sanfilippo said. “We should be the model for the rest of the world because Gloucester has been a community of immigrants, a melting pot, and everyone up until today who comes to this community is welcome, is helped to stay.”
Blessings were given by Rabbi David Kudan of Temple Ahavat Achim and the Rev. Michael Duda of Rockport, a retired United Church of Christ minister.
“Teach us all to honor these ardent and brave folk and their families and ever to remain grateful for their sacrifices and their contributions to the welfare of all,” Kudan implored.
“May the bounty that has fed the world for 400 years continue to feed all of us; and may the sweet spirits of all who have come before, those who have gone down with their ships, those who have returned home and all who have stayed onshore watching and waiting, be renewed,” Duda said.
Sanfilippo noted that the list of names she read may have missed some fishermen, for which she asked forgiveness.
“We have come together too many times for crying,” Sanfilippo said. “It’s wonderful that this month we are going to come together and celebrate and set a new path for this community.”
