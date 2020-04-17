Gloucester's public boat ramps and landings remained closed to recreational vessels and fishermen on Friday as the city pushes to develop protocols that would allow it to safely reopen the facilities to all vessels when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The city Waterways Board met remotely in an emergency session Thursday night and Chairman Tony Gross said he is working with Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro to draft the protocols for safely opening the city's 30 public landings — five of which it operates in partnership with the state — to recreational craft when it is safe to do so.
Gross said he and Ciarametaro hope to submit the draft protocols sometime Friday to the administration of Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and the city Board of Health for review.
"Given the high sense of urgency, we'd like to submit them today," Gross said.
On Wednesday, Romeo Theken and the city Board of Health issued the order restricting access to the public boat ramps and landings to all but first responders and licensed commercial fishing vessels and those fishermen deemed essential workers.
The order inflamed the recreational boating community, but Gross said information from city Public Health Director Karin Carroll and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr — both of whom attended the emergency meeting remotely — convinced the board of the value of additional public health precautions while the pandemic still rages.
"I thought Karin Carroll presented the city's position quite well and Bruce Tarr also made some really good points about the need to be really careful about contact between people and the need for social distancing," Gross said. "We have to keep our priorities."
Gross said Carroll informed the board that health officials saw a spike in Gloucester's COVID-19 cases on Thursday, providing even more reason to tread cautiously at the city's public boat ramps and landings.
