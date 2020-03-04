The city of Gloucester and other exhibitors will have to wait for the organizers of Seafood Expo North America to develop a Plan B, but the consensus seems to be the decision to postpone the 2020 Boston show as a health precaution to the spreading novel coronavirus was the right one.
The international seafood industry trade show, which was set to run March 15 to 17 at the Massachusetts Convention & Exhibition Center, draws tens of thousands of exhibitors and attendees from all over the world — including many countries already with confirmed cases of the dangerous COVID-19 coronavirus.
Add the international travel restrictions already in place and seafood industry fears of sending employees into an uncertain and potentially dangerous environment and it appears Diversified Communications was left with little room to maneuver.
"As disappointing as it is to have the show postponed, it's the right decision," said Sal Di Stefano, Gloucester's economic development director and its point man on all things seafood show. "Public health and public safety come first. Diversified Communications made the right decision."
The city and other exhibitors now wait to see if Diversified Communications can re-schedule the show in 2020 and where it might find another facility — assuming Boston is out — large and alluring enough to draw large numbers of exhibitors and attendees.
Diversified Communications, based in Portland, Maine, is giving exhibitors the option of rolling over their registration fees to the rescheduled 2020 show or rolling them to the 2021 show in Boston. The city budgets about $20,000 for the show it considers to be a highly successful incubator for developing business contacts for Gloucester seafood businesses and promote the city's Gloucester Fresh brand.
"The city's investment in the seafood show is protected," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "We appreciate Diversified Communications commitment to their customers to allow us to use our investment toward a future show."
Romeo Theken said the city will wait for details of the rescheduled 2020 event before deciding which path to take.
"Everybody's in the same boat right now," Di Stefano said. "We're all in the wait and see mode."
Diversified Communications, in announcing the postponement Tuesday, said it hopes to provide details on the alternate event within a month.
Di Stefano, city staff and the array of seafood show volunteers have been meeting weekly for the last several months to address the myriad of details involved with exhibiting at the show. He said none of that work is wasted.
"Everything we've worked on promoting, like Gloucester Fresh, is continuing," he said. "Nothing is lost and we fully expect to continue with our presence at the show."
