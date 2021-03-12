The city has received a $700,000 state grant to further the objectives of its soon-to-be updated municipal harbor plan — including the acquisition and redevelopment of strategically important properties in Gloucester's Inner Harbor.
Under the guidelines of the grant program, which is administered by MassDevelopment, applicants may apply for site readiness funds to cover a wide array of pre-development work for commercial and industrial projects.
The funds can be used for feasibility studies for public-private partnerships, master planning, environmental work and site improvements.
But the city, according to Community Development Director Jill Cahill, plans to use the grant funds to help identify and acquire strategic — often distressed — commercial waterfront properties that can be stabilized, sold and re-introduced as revitalized elements of the city's historic working waterfront.
Their ultimate uses, Cahill said, would conform to the restrictions governing emerging water-based technology; seafood processing and wholesaling; and shoreside elements supporting the city's current and traditional commercial fishing industry.
"This is really allowing us to take a deeper dive into improving the infrastructure of properties in the Inner Harbor," Cahill said. "This is really a bold step for us and part of the mayor's commitment to the future of the city and its working waterfront."
Cahill said the city already has identified one property for potential acquisition and redevelopment and approached the owner. Citing the delicate stage of negotiations, Cahill declined to identify the property or its owner.
"That property still could end up in a private sale and we don't want to jeopardize that," Cahill said.
The Gloucester grant is one of 10 site readiness grants, totaling about $3.2 million, awarded in this round of funding by the state.
The Gloucester grant is the third largest of the 10, trailing only an economic development project in Pittsfield ($880,000) and a power plant project in Belchertown ($804,000).
The city, in the past six months, has embarked on the intricate process of updating its municipal harbor plan. The plan was last updated in 2014.
At the same time, the state's Office of Coastal Zone Management has chosen the Designated Port Area of Gloucester's Inner Harbor as a primary subject study in the agency's analysis aimed at developing methods to build climate resilience in the state's 10 DPAs.
Coastal Zone Management said the goal of the study is to "assess and understand flood risks today and in the future in the Gloucester inner harbor DPA and develop a set of recommended best practices for water dependent industrial users."
"The data we will receive from our DPA being included in this analysis will be extremely valuable as we move forward on updating our municipal harbor plan," Cahill said.
