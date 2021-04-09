Good news: Boat owners looking for a place to responsibly dispose of the plastic shrink wrap used to winterize their vessels now have access to a new disposal site in Gloucester.
Better news: It’s free and will result in the plastic being appropriately recycled for other uses.
Seaside Sustainability, a Gloucester-based nonprofit, has partnered with two elements of the city of Gloucester and a North Andover waste company in a new program to collect and recycle the boat-sized plastic shrink wrap and help keep it out of community landfills.
The nonprofit’s Marine Shrink Wrap Recycling Initiative began Monday at the Gloucester Department of Public Works at 28 Poplar St. and will operate until June 4.
The city’s Harbormaster Office, which has helped spread the word of the program and served as an entree between Seaside Sustainability and the city’s Public Works, is also part of the program.
“This gives boat owners a place to drop off their plastic shrink wrap so it can be properly recycled,” said Sean Steinberg, Seaside Sustainability’s project manager for the initiative. “They can’t recycle it through regular curbside recycling and too often it ends up in landfills, where it’s burned. This is a much safer and more sustainable way.”
Steinberg said there is no residency requirement, so boat owners from other communities also may use the service.
Seaside Sustainability began studying the feasibility of the recycling initiative in February and has been guided by a similar program operated on Cape Cod by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Sea Grants.
“Last year, with three drop-off locations, the Cape Cod program collected about three-and-a-half tons of plastic shrink wrap from area boat owners,” Steinberg said. “This is sort of a trial run for us and we got started a little late. But we think if we can collect 2,000 pounds of the shrink wrap, it would be a decent success.”
The disposal site is a 30-yard, roll-off dumpster — with the Seaside Sustainability logo — supplied by Dynamic Waste Solutions of North Andover. It sits to the the right of the front of the Public Works administrative building.
Dynamic Waste Solutions also is responsible for removing the disposed plastic shrink wrap and starting it on its way to being recycled into plastic furniture, bottles and other uses.
Boat owners can access the shrink wrap recycling container Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m.to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Steinberg said those disposing of shrink wrap should follow a three-step process:
* Make sure the shrink wrap is clean and free of other materials, such as wooden supports, garbage, metals and zippers.
* Fold the shrink wrap into segments 4 or 5 feet wide and roll each piece into a tight bundle, like a sleeping bag.
* Tie each bundle with a strip of shrink wrap.
Steinberg said Seaside Sustainability expects the initial two-month project will provide data to accurately assess the size of the market for the service.
The nonprofit said it expects to partner with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in the future to expand the program throughout Cape Ann.
It pointed out that, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, plastic debris “is the leading cause of ocean pollution, accounting for 80% of ocean waste.”
The plastic waste often is ingested by marine animals and can cause significant health issues. Plastic pollution also has been linked to rising ocean acidification.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT