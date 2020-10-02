Heather Peterson-Peatfield is a cancer survivor and three years out from the icy fear the disease was going to kill her business, Audrey's Flower Shop on Railroad Avenue.
The next threat came from without. The ongoing pandemic cut away much of the financial foundation beneath the floral shop and Peterson-Peatfield worried instead that a tiny coronavirus would be the assassin.
She went from eight employees to four while trying to figure out how to safely operate amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The global pandemic severely disrupted the international floral supply chain. Flowers from far-off nations, such as Holland and South America, grew scarce if they arrived at all. The gathering restrictions were crushers.
"We had $147,000 in lost revenues from weddings alone," Peterson-Peatfield said.
And then some good news: Peterson-Peatfield recently learned she will receive an $8,000 grant from the city of Gloucester's COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Grant program. That money, she thinks, could be the bridge that gets her to next spring, when life hopefully takes on a deeper hue of normalcy.
"That was a huge relief for us," Peterson-Peatfield said. "It gives us the opportunity to hope that we can get through the winter and into the spring."
The money, she said, will go to pay salaries and rent.
"This will take a lot of pressure off of us as we try to make our numbers week to week," she said. "It helps us breathe a little easier."
The floral shop is one of 49 small businesses in Gloucester awarded grants from the emergency program. In all, the city awarded $478,000 to small businesses whose operations have been significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vast majority of the grants — 44 — are for $10,000, with five other approved applicants set to receive between $5,000 and $8,500.
The recipients, if they choose to accept the funds, comprise a wide sampling of the city's small business community. Restaurants, bars, retail stores and even private fishing operations were among the successful applicants.
"Due to COVID-19, I had to lay off employees," said longtime fishermen and boat owner Joe DiMaio. "With this grant, I'm able to hire them back and make necessary repairs for my vessels to fish more efficiently."
DiMaio received $30,000 after submitting separate applications for the three fishing corporations that own his his F/V Tyler, F/V Princess Diana and F/V Princess Elena.
"The city of Gloucester hopes to support and provide short-term working capital assistance to Gloucester small businesses during the severe economic disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health and safety restrictions," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a statement. "These small businesses are vital to the Gloucester community and downtown district and the city is working hard to support them during this challenging time as best we can."
