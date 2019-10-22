Group returns to Cape Ann with lifejackets next month

They've helped put 766 lifejackets in the hands — and on the bodies — of New England commercial lobstermen since April 1, but the folks at the Lifejackets for Lobstermen project aren't done yet.
Now, like a band too popular to come in from the road, organizers of the project have added more tour stops along the coastlines of Massachusetts and Maine to provide lobstermen the opportunity to test drive and purchase lifejackets and buoyancy aids at a considerable discount.
The safety caravan, which made multi-day stops in Gloucester and Manchester during the summer, is set to visit the lobster docks in Beverly on Nov. 4 and Rockport on Nov. 5.
In Beverly, project organizers will set up on the city's public pier. In Rockport, they will be in the lot adjacent to the Harbormaster's office on the T-Wharf. Both visits are set to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"The ports that we added are ports that we heard from and who requested a visit," said Rebecca Weil, one of the project coordinators for Lifejackets for Lobstermen. "Or they are ports located between two other ports we've already visited and this will help us reach more lobstermen."
The Massachusetts portion of the new schedule, which runs through Nov. 18, includes a two-day stop in Provincetown (Oct. 25 and 28), a single-day visit to Chatham (Oct. 29) and a three-day stop in Boston (Oct. 30 to Nov. 1).
"We're really happy to be going down to Cape Cod this time," Weil said. "We heard from a lot of lobstermen down there."
The campaign to expand the use of flotation safety devices among lobstermen is being run by the Northeast Center for Occupational Health and Safety.
Since April 1, the two vans that haul the safety gear have ventured twice each to 43 Massachusetts and Maine ports with heavy lobstering activity.
At each location, lobstermen are afforded the chance to try on 11 different models of lifejackets and buoyancy devices. Those purchased from the vans by commercial lobstermen or commercial fishermen with a lobster bycatch license are eligible for 50% discounts.
When the caravan hit Gloucester in mid-July for a four-day run at the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier — after a three-day visit the previous week at Masconomo Park in Manchester — project staff sold the 400th lifejacket of the summer.
The goal of the project is simple: To make lobstering safer through the increased use of personal flotation devices. It has not always been such a simple sell.
Traditionally, lobstermen have shied away from using lifejackets. Some said they were too clumsy or uncomfortable while fishing. Others probably were just too stubborn.
Regardless, fewer than 8% of working commercial lobstermen reported to project organizers that they've ever worn any flotation device while working. And those that did wear them admitted they only wore the devices part of the time.
But when she was in Gloucester, Weil said, her journeys up and down coastal Maine and Massachusetts had left her more optimistic that the project was making real inroads — largely because of their work with manufacturers to create a range of choices for devices that met personal preferences and lent themselves to lobstering activities.
