Hank Aaron and fish news to use

We here at FishOn often worry we've allowed baseball its own mission creep into our weekly dispatches. It is our weakness and perhaps a metaphysical longing for a simpler and more egalitarian time. And it's baseball, so feel free to tell our momma on us.
The passing of Henry Aaron hit us last week like a water cannon. Not sure why. Perhaps because he was always a bit of a rumor to those of us in American League cities until the last two seasons with the Brewers of Milwaukee, as if, like Willie Mays, history drifted around us, just out of reach.
And then we walked the ball beat and we happened into his presence and we knew him as not only one of the pantheon of greatest players, but a humble and resolute man who never cowered to the racist undercurrent in his chase of the white ghost of Babe Ruth and baseball immortality.
So, fishing. Yes. We searched for Aaron and fishing. We hoped for him and a marlin. Not the baseball Marlin. A marlin marlin. Or some oysters. Something that breathes under water.
We happened upon the website texasfishingforum.com. Well, nothing about Hammering Hank going fishing, although there is a fantastic picture all over the web of him sitting on the dock during a fishing trip in Mobile, Alabama, his hometown.
But the outpouring of memory on the site was warming. From pure Texas understatement, "He was a good one," to a personal reflection of sitting in the cheap seats at the Astrodome as Aaron hit No. 712, two behind the Babe, by a poster named Space.
We looked it up. Aaron hit his 712th home run against the Astros on Sept. 22, 1973, off Houston starter Dave Roberts. Not that Dave Roberts. But the same Dave Roberts, by then with the Tigers, who surrendered the final hit of Aaron's career on Oct. 3, 1976.
Lobsterman Mark Ring was the first to alert us to Aaron's passing on Friday. He didn't say it, but he's a wise man (wise guy, anyway) and he knows what's been lost. Bad Henry. A nickname bestowed long before the popular culture grasped that bad, when properly applied, is way better than good.
To the stuff.
Fish news you can use
A regulatory note to pass along for your dining and socially distant dancing pleasure:
This week, the New England Fishery Management Council is scheduled to hold its three-day January meeting from Tuesday through Thursday. As is the norm, it will be conducted online via webinar. The instructions for registering and joining the webinar, as well as the agenda and meeting materials, are on the council's website at www.nefmc.org.
Each day's session is set to begin at 9 a.m.
Tuesday's session contains some groundfish issues of interest hereabouts, including possible final action on Framework Adjustment 61 that proposes a universal sector exemption for fishing for redfish. The council also is set to hear its Groundfish Committee's recommendations on fishing year 2021 recreational fishing measures for Gulf of Maine haddock and cod.
FishOn baseball quiz question
As noted above, baseball lost another of its lions last week with the passing of Henry Aaron, one of the greatest hitters of all time and the holder of its sacred all-time home run record for 33 years.
So, the question: What former Red Sox pitcher surrendered Aaron's 755th and final home run in 1976 when Aaron was the designated hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers?
The answer, like Aaron himself, is going deep down below.
Who doesn't like the boat show?
We here at FishOn are on record as saying "Cheers" is the greatest television sitcom of all times. Yes, better than "Seinfeld." Way better than "Friends" (please, are you kidding?) or "M*A*S*H" or "The Munsters" or any other you care to dredge up. The only one that comes close is "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but to us that's really way more than a sitcom.
One of our favorite "Cheers" episodes is when Rebecca Howe ends up working as a demo-model at the boat show. Cracks us up every time, especially when she has to demonstrate a product said to clean up even acid spills.
Well, bad news on the boat show front.
The venerable New England Boat Show, excuse us, the Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show, has bowed to the unrelenting grip of COVID-19 and canceled this year's edition of the show set to run Feb. 6 to 14 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The next scheduled show is Feb. 12 to 20, 2022.
"This was a difficult decision and was made with the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees top of mind," said Bob McAlpine, show manager. "Following a thorough analysis regarding the feasibility of the show, this is the most prudent course of action."
The show, now owned and run by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, has been a New England winter staple since its inception in 1955 at the old Commonwealth Armory on Comm. Ave., where it had all of 50,000 square feet of exhibition space.
It's had almost as many homes (5) as the Patriots (6). In 1963, it moved to Suffolk Downs in East Boston. A decade later, it moved to the Commonwealth Pier in Southie, where it had about 180,000 square feet of exhibition space.
In 1983, it relocated to the Bayside Exposition Center and moved in 2007 to its current home at the BCEC, where it now occupies about 525,000 square feet of space.
And this was the year we were ready to pony up for the superyacht we've had in our sights.
FishOn baseball quiz answer
Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron, hit his final home run on July 20, 1976, at County Stadium in Milwaukee off Angels reliever Dick Drago, a Sox expatriate. In the sixth inning, Aaron and former (and future) Sox first baseman George Scott hit back-to-back home runs off Drago. The Angels rightfielder that day was Bobby Bonds, the father of Barry Bonds, the player who passed Aaron on the all-time home run list in 2007.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
