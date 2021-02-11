Gloucester Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro is suing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and members of her administration, accusing them of harassing him and creating a hostile work environment because of his role in a previous civil suit related to the 2015 sinking of the Orin C.
Ciarametaro's suit alleges the actions by Romeo Theken and other city officials were retaliation for the harbormaster serving as a plaintiffs' expert witness in a 2020 lawsuit.
That federal lawsuit sought damages for the two surviving crew members of the Orin C and the estate of vessel owner Capt. David "Heavy D" Sutherland, who died in the water during the rescue attempt.
Ciarametaro's action, filed Tuesday in Essex Superior Court, also names former city Chief Administrative Officer James Destino, city General Counsel Charles "Chip" Payson and city Director of Human Resources Holly Dougwillo as defendants.
The action seeks an unspecified financial judgment, as well as punitive damages.
The case of the Orin C
In the suit, Ciarametaro alleges Romeo Theken, Destino and Payson threatened the harbormaster's continued employment with the city if he did not withdraw his participation from the highly contentious Orin C lawsuit.
As an expert witness for the plaintiffs through his Five Fathoms consulting firm, Ciarametaro filed a report that accused good Samaritan Phil Powell of the F/V Foxy Lady of engaging in an improper tow of the Orin C before the Coast Guard took over the tow.
The Foxy Lady, with Powell at the helm, steamed 16 miles and was the first vessel to reach the disabled Orin C on Dec. 3, 2015. Powell and his crew initiated a tow that grew more problematic — the towline snapped four times — as the seas rose and the weather roughened.
“It is apparent to me that the towing of the F/V Orin C with the improper towline and equipment did irreversible damage to the wooden-hulled F/V Orin C,” Ciarametaro wrote in his report. “I believe that the damage sustained by the Orin C from the improper towline was a substantial contributor to the eventual sinking.”
The parties ultimately settled in June 2020 after U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris, over the objection of plaintiffs attorney Joseph M. Orlando Jr., ordered the parties to adhere to a previous settlement agreement and dismissed the case before it went to trial.
Orlando appealed that ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First District. On Sept. 25, 2020, the appeals court ordered the "that the appeal be voluntarily dismissed."
Ciarametaro, a Coast Guard veteran and the city's harbormaster since June 2016, said Destino, speaking on behalf of the mayor, told him in an April 6, 2020, telephone call that he needed “to drop out of this case immediately” and that his continued involvement could affect his position as harbormaster.
The filing states Destino's call was followed by a voice massage from Romeo Theken “where she screamed at Mr. Ciarametaro, calling him disparaging names and threatened his job as harbormaster if he continued as an expert witness and testified at the already scheduled trial in federal court.”
Then, according to the filing, Payson delivered the same message in a subsequent conversation.
The lawsuit also alleges that Romeo Theken “consistently and repeatedly uses derogatory, crude, and sexually explicit language when attacking, harassing, and intimidating Gloucester citizens, city employees, and other elected city leaders.”
Destino, Payson and Dougwillo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
'Hostile work environment'
In a statement, Romeo Theken said the city does not comment on pending litigation, but added: "I've lived here all my life, the community knows who I am — and who and what I stand for. In my role as mayor, I have a duty and responsibility to the citizens of Gloucester and I take that to heart."
The lawsuit charges that Romeo Theken and Payson, after learning Ciarametaro filed complaints with several state agencies about the “threats and intimidation to his continued employment,” engaged in a campaign of retaliation.
It alleges they purposely excluded him from meetings that dealt directly with his office, as well as refusing to grant him a pay raise for which he was eligible.
The suit also states Ciarametaro was excluded from the decision to close the city's public boat ramps at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the harbormaster and his subordinates receiving personal threats from the public.
In the first week of November 2020, according to the filing, Ciarametaro filed a Hostile Work Environment complaint against Romeo Theken and Payson, citing the alleged retaliations.
The complaint, according to the filing, included “numerous incidents in which Romeo Theken violated the city's anti-harassment policy," as well as instances of Romeo Theken's “sexual harassment and harassment of City of Gloucester employees and the city’s elected leaders.”
It also charges that Dougwillo informed Romeo Theken and Payson of the complaint despite Ciarametaro's insistence that it remain confidential and be investigated by a third-party.
At a subsequent meeting, according to the filing, Romeo Theken engaged in an “abusive, harassing and intimidating tirade” at Ciarametaro about the Hostile Work Environment complaint and Dougwillo and Payson failed to intervene.
