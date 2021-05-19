Harbors hold challenges for fishermen

Gloucester remains the state's second-most valuable commercial fishing port by landings despite the decline of its groundfisheries and the challenges facing its aging waterfront and fleet.
A new analysis of the Massachusetts commercial fishery ranked Gloucester second among Bay State commercial ports with $53.2 million — or 8.2% — of the $647 million in state seafood landings in 2018.
For that year, America's oldest commercial seaport trailed only the scallop-fueled ex vessel dominance of New Bedford ($431 million, or 66.6%), while more than doubling the value of landings from No. 3 Chatham ($19 million).
But the analysis also warns of storm clouds on the horizon for Gloucester and the state's other commercial fishing ports, particularly related to shrinking access to harbors and deteriorating waterfront infrastructure.
"There is a widespread need to better maintain, and improve, access and infrastructure for the commercial fishing industry," the report stated in its conclusion.
The access and infrastructure challenges, it stated, limit growth — and in some cases, impair operations.
Providing solutions, the analysis concluded, "will require the investment of both funds and effort."
The analysis also warns of an aging fleet of vessels and fishermen, and specifically cites the need for more harbor dredging and enhanced berthing options, as well as improving waterfront parking and reducing conflicts with other users.
The analysis, "Port by Port: Profiles and analysis of the Massachusetts commercial fishery," was commissioned by the state Division of Marine Fisheries and produced in partnership with the University of Massachusetts Boston's Urban Harbors Institute and the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen's Alliance.
The report paints the state's commercial seafood industry as a robust economic engine, with the value of landings rising 38% between 2009 and 2018 — when the industry generated $647 million on 734 million pounds of seafood.
But, the analysis stated, more than half of the 2018 landings value was produced by a single species — sea scallops, which accounted for $373.8 million in landings.
Landings from the Massachusetts lobster fishery — Gloucester continues to reign as the state's premier lobster port, followed by New Bedford and Rockport — also served as an economic catalyst.
"Lobster landings from the Gulf of Maine increased as well, rising from 8.4 million pounds in 2009 to 13.1 million pounds in 2018," the report stated. "This increase has been seen primarily in ports north of Cape Cod, where environmental conditions are optimal for growth."
Gloucester also continues as the state's chief groundfish port with $20.1 million in landings from 91 harvesters in 2018.
But the groundfish story is not quite as rosy as lobsters. Landings from the Northeast multispecies groundfishery declined 20% between 2009 and 2018.
"Much of this can be attributed to landings of cod, which dropped 90% during that time period," the analysis stated.
Gloucester
According to the report's overview of individual ports, Gloucester had 63.1 million pounds of seafood landed in 2018, with an ex vessel value of $53.2 million. It had 436 permitted harvesters with a Gloucester address and 446 commercial vessels with a Gloucester homeport.
More than 600 active permitted harvesters made 19,638 landing trips in Gloucester and 87 active dealers purchased their seafood.
The top-ranked species, by dollar value, between 2014 and 2018 included lobsters, Atlantic sea herring and haddock.
"In the last 10 years, Gloucester has experienced a decline in its groundfisheries," the analysis stated, adding that the port is facing a decline in the number and scale of its day-boat fleet, with a corresponding increase in the number of smaller vessels actively engaged in commercial fishing.
The port faces several challenges, including limited dock space and moorings, shallow water, crowded piers, lack of gear and bait storage and a complex permitting process for waterfront infrastructure.
Rockport
Rockport's three main harbors — Granite Pier, Pigeon Cove and Rockport Harbor — landed 1.4 million pounds of catch in 2018, with an ex vessel value of $6.6 million.
The town had 95 permitted harvesters with a Rockport address and 80 vessels listing Rockport as their homeport.
They accounted for 3,681 landing trips by 56 active permitted harvesters and 12 active dealers bought their catch.
"Rockport has seen an increase in lobster catch due to the northern migration of lobsters," the analysis stated. "Generally speaking, trailered vessels operating out of Granite Pier have recently increased due to the close proximity of the pier to the tuna/finfishing grounds, a shorter run that saves time and fuel."
The report said commercial fishermen in Rockport, as in Gloucester, are challenged by lack of docking space and moorings, limited parking, conflicts with other users and an open-ocean harbor at Granite Pier.
The outstanding needs are wharf repairs, docks with water and electricity, parking, fuel and "cooperation within the existing commercial fleet."
Manchester
Manchester's commercial fishery in 2018 consisted of 42 permitted harvesters with Manchester addresses and 40 vessels identifying the town as their homeport.
There were 227 landing trips in 2018 by seven active permitted harvesters, with five active seafood dealers purchasing catch.
The outstanding needs include dredging, more parking, ongoing maintenance to the commercial pier and hoist, a bait cooler, ice, dock space and gear storage.
Essex
In 2018, Essex's commercial fishery landed 1 million pounds of catch with an ex vessel price of $1.8 million. The preponderance were soft-shell crabs, followed by bluefin tuna and Atlantic razor clams.
It had 126 permitted harvesters with an Essex address and 33 vessels that identify the town as their homeport. Slightly more than 120 active permitted harvesters made 4,587 landing trips and eight active seafood dealers purchased their catch.
"In the last 10 years, the number of commercial fishing vessels has increased due to rich fishing waters and shellfish harvesting," the analysis stated. "The harbor has also become more popular for smaller craft due to shallow water in need of dredging."
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT