The public hearing for Cape Ann Marina’s proposed indoor boat storage facility, scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been postponed.
After City Council's Planning and Development Standing Committee stated it would not recommend the full council approve special permits for the marina’s plans to build an indoor boat storage at 99A Essex Ave, the owners are taking some time to process what was said.
“We are disappointed on many levels,” marina owners Tobin and Drew Dominick wrote in an email. “We will postpone our hearing at City Council as we reflect on the comments and discussion at the P& D meeting.”
Tobin Dominick explained in a follow-up with the Times that marina attorney Deborah Eliason wrote to the council requesting that the hearing be postponed from Feb. 9 to March 9.
The requested special permits would allow Dominick Holdings LLC, headed by the family that runs and owns Cape Ann's Marina Resort, off Essex Avenue, to move forward with plans to build an indoor boat storage facility at 99A Essex Ave. The plans call for a 34,320-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled building across the road from the Causeway Restaurant and Gloucester Cinema buildings.
The special council permits being requested include building heights in excess of 35 feet; marine-related service, storage or repair, limited primarily in the Marine Industrial District to commercial fishing vessels; and lowland requirements in the Extensive Business District.
But for now, the hearing is on hold while the Domincks think of next steps.
“Wednesday night was turning point,” the Dominicks wrote, detailing the events that led to the standing committee voting against recommending their project to the full council.
The councilors on the committee did not recommend that the full council approve the permits due to concerns about the project's impact on the neighborhood.
“The applicant has the right to build and I applaud that right and I don’t want to take it away, but I cannot argue with the neighbors' assertion that it will detract from their views such as it is,” Councilor Jen Holmgren said last Wednesday night.
The proposed building has a peak height of 53.5 feet, which many neighbors worry will obstruct their scenic views of the water and cast a shadow over their properties.
“I do believe that the Cape Ann Marina is one of the most important parts of the economy in the city of Gloucester and everything that goes on with it is relative that success to not only the marina but the city as well,” Councilor Barry Pett said.
But, Pett noted, he has a hard time seeing the project resolve the issue of shadowing and not impact neighborhood views.
“It will be more than abutters who will be affected by the height of this,” Councilor Val Gilman noted, explaining that patrons of a neighboring restaurant often look out to the water where the building is set to be.
“It is just a huge building,” Gilman added.
