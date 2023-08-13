The Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Festival offers an array of activities for all ages to learn more about the city’s fishing heritage plus a scenic setting of the working Inner Harbor at the Jodrey State Fish Pier.
On Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the family friendly event will feature activities, demos, food, vendors and much more on the state fish pier.
For those interested, there are two golf carts shuttling people to the end of the pier.
The festival has plenty of food, too, with fresh lobster rolls and redfish tacos, among other items, including some sweets. There is even Starbucks iced coffee. There are many places to sit — in sun and shade — to enjoy the view of the waterfront.
As part of the Gloucester 400+ commemoration, August has been declared Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month. In terms of the Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Festival, organizers want to showcase Gloucester’s part in feeding the world and showcasing the many fish species of the North Atlantic. And the boat filled with the variety of fish — on ice — has been of great interest to visitors. Wait until you see that monkfish.
There are many booths to visit to learn more about Gloucester and its fishing heritage, and ways to buy fish from locals and much more. The Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Association has a table with its popular cookbook and more. Booths are sharing recipe cards for ideas about how to cook some of the less well-known species.
Here is the Sunday schedule:
Throughout the day: Kids' arts and crafts with Art Haven & Maritime Gloucester: Shell painting, chalk art, kids fishing pool, beach glass art, and kids lobster banding.
10 a.m.: Net-mending demo in the demonstration area.
10:30 a.m.: Fisherman’s Wives Quilt Talk, main tent.
11 a.m.: Fisherman’s Wives Association presentation, main tent.
11:30 a.m.: Tour of the Fleet, pierside tour.
Noon: Safety at sea demo, demonstration area.
12:30 p.m.: Fisherman’s Wives Quilt Talk, main tent.
1 p.m.: Nubar Alexanian Photos of the Fleet Presentation, main tent.
2 p.m.: Fishing gear demo, demonstration area
2:30 p.m.: Fisherman’s Wives Quilt Talk, main tent
3 p.m.: Stories from the Fleet with local captains, main tent
3:30 p.m.: Tour of the Fleet, pierside tour
4 p.m.: Banding, shucking and fileting demo, demonstration area
For updates, schedule and information on parking, visit www.gloucesterma400.org, and click on “events.”