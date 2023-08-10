Many Cape Ann residents only know Gloucester's Jodrey State Fish Pier by name, but this weekend will bring an opportunity to learn more about the city’s fishing heritage.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Festival, a family friendly event, will feature activities, demos, food, vendors and much more on the state fish pier.
As part of the Gloucester 400+ commemoration, August has been declared Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month. In terms of the Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Festival, organizers want to showcase Gloucester's part in feeding the world and showcasing the many fish species of the North Atlantic, and sharing recipe cards for ideas about how to cook some of the less well-known species.
The following is the schedule:
Saturday and Sunday
10 a.m.: Net-mending demo in the demonstration area.
10:30 a.m.: Fisherman’s Wives Quilt Talk, main tent.
11 a.m.: Fisherman’s Wives Association presentation, main tent.
11:30 a.m.: Tour of the Fleet, pierside tour.
Noon: Safety at sea demo, demonstration area.
12:30 p.m.: Fisherman’s Wives Quilt Talk, main tent.
1 p.m.: Nubar Alexanian Photos of the Fleet Presentation, main tent.
2 p.m.: Fishing gear demo, demonstration area
2:30 p.m.: Fisherman’s Wives Quilt Talk, main tent
3 p.m.: Stories from the Fleet with local captains, main tent
3:30 p.m.: Tour of the Fleet, pierside tour
4 p.m.: Banding, shucking and fileting demo, demonstration area
Sunday – Kids Day Activities
Arts and crafts with Art Haven & Maritime Gloucester: Shell painting, chalk art, kids fishing pool, beach glass art, kids lobster banding with Maritime Gloucester.
For updates, schedule and information on parking, visit www.gloucesterma400.org, and click on “events.”