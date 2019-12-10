Federal fishing regulators are limiting the amount of herring that fishermen can catch off New England until the end of the year. The fish is used for food and bait.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it's implementing a 2,000-pound herring possession limit per trip in the inshore Gulf of Maine until Dec. 31. The inshore Gulf of Maine's an area that touches coastal Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.
The agency says it's taking the step because 92% of the catch limit in the area has been harvested.
NOAA says no herring fishing is allowed in the area from Jan. 1 to May 31, so the fishery won't be able to fully resume in the inshore gulf until June.
Interstate regulators had previously shut down the herring fishery in the inshore Gulf of Maine from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.
Atlantic herring fishing is a major industry in New England, where the herring industry is centered. Fishermen sometimes catch more than 100 million pounds of the food and bait fish in a year.
Herring are economically important in New England because they're used as lobster bait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.