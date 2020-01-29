Federal fishing managers are looking for feedback on a plan to further reduce the East Coast limit for herring fishing.
Herring are an important bait fish, especially for lobster fishermen, but the East Coast quota for the fish has been cut back in recent years due to concerns about the health of the fish's population.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering reducing the catch limit for the fish by about a quarter, to about 25 million pounds, in 2020.
NOAA is taking comments on the proposal until Feb. 12. An assessment of the herring stock in 2018 found that the fish were not subject to overfishing, but also stated that "poor recruitment would likely result in a substantial decline in herring biomass over the next several years."
Comments may be submitted via the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal at https://bit.ly/2S0PSId, by clicking the “Comment Now!” icon, completing the required fields, and entering or attaching comments. They may also be mailed to Michael Pentony, Regional Administrator, 55 Great Republic Drive, Gloucester, MA 01930. Mark the outside of the envelope, “Comments on Atlantic Herring Framework 6.”
The herring fleet makes up a major piece of the East Coast commercial fishing business. Most of the fish come to land in Massachusetts and Maine. Catches of more than 100 million pounds per year were common before recent quota cutbacks.
The potential quota cuts come on the back of a herring fishing ban.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration implemented a 2,000-pound herring possession limit per trip in the inshore Gulf of Maine from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. NOAA already bans herring fishing in the area from Jan. 1 to May 31, so the fishery won't fully resume in the inshore gulf until June.
The inshore Gulf of Maine's an area that touches coastal Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.
Interstate regulators had previously shut down the herring fishery in the inshore Gulf of Maine from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.
The fish are also canned for use as food.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
