Higher catch limits proposed for haddock

Northeast groundfishermen could have significantly more access to two haddock stocks, American plaice and pollock in the coming fishing season after the New England Fishery Management Council posted revised catch limits to the key stocks.
The council on Wednesday green-lighted triple-digit increases in 2020 catch limits for Georges Bank haddock (129%) and American plaice (100%), as well as a 45% increase in the catch limit for Gulf of Maine haddock as compared to 2019.
It also approved a revised catch limit for pollock that brings the stock's catch limits closer to 2019 levels. Instead of the 63% reduction initially recommended by the council's Scientific and Statistical Committee, the council approved a 36% reduction.
Those catch limits must be approved by NOAA Fisheries to go into effect for the new fishing season that begins May 1.
"All four stocks are healthy and well above their spawning stock biomass targets based on the latest assessments," the council said in its statement on the revised catch limits.
If approved by NOAA Fisheries, catch limits for Georges Bank haddock will rise to 121,864 metric tons in 2020 from 53,276 metric tons in 2019. Gulf of Maine haddock jumps to 12,057 metric tons in 2020 from 8,312 metric tons in 2019.
The catch limits for American plaice will double to 2,937 metric tons, while pollock catch limits will fall to 23,989 metric tons from 37,400 metric tons in 2019. Under the initial SSC recommendations, however, catch limits for pollock would have declined to 13,895 metric tons.
In December, the council, following the SSC's recommendations, approved the measure — Framework 59 — that set 2020-2022 catch limits for most of the stocks in the Northeast multispecies groundfishery.
But fishing stakeholders, led by the Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition and the Associated Fisheries of Maine, questioned the SSC's methods — known as control rules — for setting the allowable biological catch for the four healthy stocks.
Allowable biological catch is a key metric for ultimately determining annual catch limits.
The council concurred and instructed the SSC to revisit the control rules used to set its allowable biological catch recommendations for American plaice, Georges Bank haddock, Gulf of Maine haddock and pollock.
The council also said at the time it would approve whatever the SSC recommended on the second go-round to prevent any delay in implementing the new catch limits in time for the 2020 fishing season.
The SSC initially supported a "constant catch" approach for the four stocks that would have kept their respective allowable biological catches fixed for all three fishing seasons.
The council asked it to consider an alternative approach that would allow the allowable biological catch to reset from year to year. That resulted in higher catch limits for all four stocks.
Under the initial SSC recommendations, Georges Bank haddock catch limits would have risen only 30% from 2019 and Gulf of Maine haddock catch limits would have declined by 16 percent instead of rising by 45%.
Catch limits for American plaice would have risen 79% instead of doubling.
