Hoax maydays cost Coast Guard, endanger lives

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.