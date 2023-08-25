Some of the fish may have got away, but a plenty of youngsters caught some free lunch Thursday as the Gloucester Police Community Impact Unit celebrated the end of the season for its Kops ‘N’ Kids Youth Anglers Program.
The program unites Gloucester youngsters with police officers to share in the glories of saltwater fishing, and to break down barriers between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.
The top-five biggest fish were caught by Jacob D’Angelo, who hooked a 30-inch, 9-pounder; Garrett Lehr, 27.5 inches and 7 pounds; Mathew Gerena, 27 inches and 6.74 pounds; Caiden Rutkauskas, 27 inches and 6.4 pounds; and Lorenzo Taorima, 27 inches and 6.3 pounds.
Local businesses stepped up and donated prizes as giveaways for the end-of-the-season cookout held outside the Harbormaster’s Office at Solomon Jacobs Park on Harbor Loop.