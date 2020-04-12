We here at FishOn are in full uniform. We are masked up and double-gloved. We slosh around in clown shoes filled with Purell. The rest of us is wrapped completely in self-firing bubble wrap. Anybody gets too close to us at grocery store, we're going off like Jiffy Pop. Don't say we didn't warn you.
And yet we remain resolute, inspired and amazed at the veins of generosity and selflessness that still run through life on Cape Ann in the midst of the pandemic, and the nobility of the effort to will some measure of normalcy back into our existence.
We're not there yet. Still a long haul ahead. But at least on those days when the sun shines — at least we think it's the sun, but we're strangers in these parts (Stooges!) — it's starting to feel as if the pendulum is, maybe, perhaps, kinda, fixin' to swing the other way.
If Winston Churchill were here, well, that really would be something since he's been dead for more than half a century.
But if he were, he would tell us: "Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."
He would tell us a lot more stuff, too, because you just couldn't shut the guy up. But at this time, in this place of siege, we say he nailed it.
Help is on the way
So, each week we want to recognize the work of individuals and groups that are reaching out to others to help them navigate the current craziness. We won't get to everybody, but it's a start. And if you want to nominate someone, you know where to find us.
This week we give FishOn salutes to Dave Marciano of "Wicked Tuna" fame and Greg and Enza Iacono of Gloucester.
Marciano, who does an extraordinary amount of work with charities and veterans groups, has organized a new line of merchandise to remind folks to "Stay Strong, Stay Home" during the COVID-19 crisis. All profits from the sale of the new line — and the show sells a ridiculous amount of merchandise — will be donated to organizations that support nurses, doctors, first responders, food banks "and those in need during the pandemic."
The gear can be found here: https://wickedtunagear.com/captains/falcon/.
The Iaconos went to bat for Cape Ann restaurant and bar workers who have lost their regular incomes when precautionary restrictions closed the bars and limited restaurants to takeout and delivery. They created a GoFundMe campaign that, as of Friday, raised $9,500 in the first 10 days. Those funds will be split among 45 restaurant and bar workers who have applied for assistance.
But the need is so great that the Iaconos are partnering with Action Inc.'s Cape Ann Emergency Fund (actioninc.org/donate/).
"They have raised over $200,000 and are helping hourly workers around Cape Ann," Greg Iacono said Friday in an update. "We feel by combining our efforts, we can truly help more people. Due to the overwhelming need for support, we felt this partnership is the best way to help as many people as possible. We ask that if you have applied to our fund for support that you also apply for the Cape Ann Fund (https://actioninc.org/caerf/) as well. We ask that all future donations and requests for support go through this site."
We here at FishOn might have referenced our regular temperance missions to Pratty's on Parker Street and we sure miss all our pals behind the bar and in Amy's kitchen, even if they curiously work in opposition to our message of abstinence. But what the heck, of such conflicts is life constructed.
And a special shutout and congratulations to the immortal Parker Street Palace day bartender extraordinaire, Tony White of Rockport, whose new reality series "Turkey King" debuts next week on the Fowl Network. Break a leg!
R.I.P., Mr. Tiger
We were very saddened last week to read of the passing of Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, who remains our favorite Detroit Tiger of all time. In case you were wondering, Gates Brown is second. Even if you weren't wondering, Gates Brown is still second.
Anyway, we honored that nice memory last week when we heard of Kaline's death at 85 and we honor him once again with this week's We Miss Baseball trivia question:
What member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame was the Tigers' second baseman when the 18-year-old Kaline made his major league debut for the Tigers against the Philadelphia Athletics on June 25, 1953? The answer is shading the hole below.
Kaline spent 23 years in the bigs, all in a Tigers uniform. He was a dangerous and clutch hitter and a superb outfielder, the best we ever saw in person.
In our 11th year, a friend's father took us to Fenway. It was 1967. We sat in the right field bleachers. As always, we were very early to the yard, so we got to watch the Tigers take outfield, which meant we got to watch Kaline throw. Nobody threw like he did. It was like watching mercury flow from his hand. It was mesmerizing. We almost stopped eating our Hoods ice cream. The key word there is almost.
We Miss Baseball quiz answer
The second baseman for the Terrible Tabbies (as the great Detroit baseball scribe John Lowe used to refer to the Tigers) that night before a meager 2,368 lost souls at Connie Mack Stadium was none other than 34-year-old John Michael Paveskovich. You probably know him as Johnny Pesky.
A year earlier, the Sox traded Pesky, Walt Dropo, Fred Hatfield, Don Lenhardt and Bill Wight to the Tigers for Hoot Evers, George Kell, Johnny Lipon and Dizzy Trout. Pesky played in 103 games in 1953, hitting .297. The next year, which he split between the Tigers and Senators, was the last of 10-year playing career that also lost three years to World War II. The 1954 season also was the A's last in Philly before moving to Kansas City in 1955.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column
