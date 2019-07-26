BOSTON — The Boston home where late mobster James "Whitey" Bulger and his gang buried three of their victims, including one with Gloucester ties, is for sale.
The asking price for the 1,975-square-foot two-story home at 799 East Third St. that also includes a second residence is $3.5 million, according to The Boston Globe.
The home was once owned by the brother of a Bulger associate. The entire property is assessed at $899,000.
During Bulger's racketeering trial, witness Kevin Weeks, a Bulger associate, said he saw Bulger kill three people —John McIntyre, Arthur “Bucky” Barrett, and Deborah Hussey — in the house. Their bodies were buried in the basement. In 1985, when the house was about to be sold, the bodies were exhumed and reburied elsewhere.
McIntyre, a fisherman, worked aboard the Gloucester-based swordfishing vessel Valhalla. During Bulger's trial, a medical examiner testified he was shot in the back of the head, the bullet damaging his mastoid bone and jaw on the left, and his teeth removed after death.
Weeks, often called Bulger’s right-hand man, said McIntyre was murdered because Bulger believed he was informant on a failed gun and drug run. McIntyre was the mechanic on the Valhalla when it left Gloucester in September 1984 with 7 1/2 tons of weapons destined for Irish Republican Army; the weapons were offloaded to another ship off the Irish coast and seized then. Thirty-six tons of marijuana were seized in Boston when an another ship made port; many of the men involved in the gun run were accused in the pot deal.
McIntyre was last seen on Nov. 29, 1984, when he visited his mother. There would be no sign of him until Jan. 14, 2000, when state police, acting on tip from Weeks, would find three bodies — McIntyre, Hussey and Barrett — buried near a social club in Dorchester.
Weeks testified that McIntyre had been lured to the East Boston house, where Bulger would kill him. He said Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi pulled his teeth after he was shot in the belief it would make identification of the body more difficult. Weeks and Flemmi would bury McIntyre in the basement next to Barrett, and later bury Hussey — Flemmi's stepdaughter — there, too. When the house was sold, Weeks, Flemmi and a third man would dig up the bodies and rebury them in Dorchester.
Bulger was convicted in 2013 for his role in the deaths of 11 people, including the three buried in the house. He was killed in a federal prison last October.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.
