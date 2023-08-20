More than 200 people, many family and friends of fishermen who died at sea, listened to the stories of two men who each lost their brothers aboard the trawler Starbound over two decades ago, during the 2023 Fishermen’s Memorial Service along Stacy Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.
They reminisced about fishermen who never returned in recent memory and those who died at sea during Gloucester’s 400-year history.
Under increasingly cloudy skies against the backdrop of the Outer Harbor, those gathered around the the Man at the Wheel statute of the Fishermen’s Memorial listened to speakers paying tribute to the thousands of men whose names are on the cenotaph.
“Tonight we pay tribute and recognize members of our fishing fleet who have tragically lost their lives throughout Gloucester’s long history,” said Mayor Greg Verga. “It is our duty to remember their sacrifice and celebrate their lives.”
Two Gloucester men, Capt. Naz Sanfilippo and Robert Frontiero, spoke of their brothers who died aboard the trawler Starbound when a Russian tanker collided with it a little over 22 years ago.
“It’s a hard day,” Sanfilippo said as he marched to the memorial service in a procession led by a Gloucester Sea Cadets color guard that started from the Legion Memorial Building on Washington Street. “My brother’s name is on the statute,” he said of Capt. James Sanfilippo.
The memorial service was emceed by Joe Parisi, whose father, Joseph P. Parisi Jr., was lost at sea in 1962 when Joe Parisi was 2 and his father’s boat exploded off Cape Cod, he said. In all, three men were lost.
“Today’s a very important day for family and friends who come together to remember our loved ones that were lost to the power of this ocean behind me,” Parisi said. “The fact that tragedies like this continue to happen to our fishermen in this day of modern technology is most difficult to accept.”
“My family has endured many challenges and tragedies at sea,” said Robert Frontiero, brother of Thomas Frontiero, who died aboard the Starbound on Aug. 5, 2001, at age 40.
“The story of the sinking of the Starbound fishing trawler is a little different than most,” he said. After six days fishing on Georges Bank, the 83-foot trawler was on a long haul back to port.
With his brother and another crewman below deck asleep, the captain asleep just off the wheelhouse, and James Sanfilippo at the helm, the 541-foot Russian oil tanker Virgo “appeared like a wall, with no warning or chance for the Starbound to move out of the way,” Robert Frontiero said.
The crash destroyed the Starbound and Thomas Frontiero, James Sanfilippo and crewman Mark Doughty of Yarmouth, Maine, died while Capt. Joseph Marcantonio of Gloucester managed to get aboard the automatic inflatable life raft.
“Jimmy, Mark and my brother Tommy never had a chance,” Robert Frontiero said.
“My younger brother Tommy was a good man. He was hard working. Besides being a fishermen he had his own scrap metal business. He was a god-fearing man as well,” Frontiero said. He was a good father to his boys Nicholas and Thomas, who were 16 at the time of his death, he added.
Robert Frontiero said there is not a day that goes by that his mother, Marjorie, doesn’t think about Tommy “and our father who spent the last 13 years of life hiding his tears behind his big, dark sunglasses.”
“God found them, no, they are not lost; the sea it swallows not their souls. The survivors all will pay the cost of missing loved ones when they go,” said Marjorie Frontiero, sharing a poem written by her son, Tony.
Naz Sanfilippo not only shared memories of his brother but those of many others he knew whose names were on the memorial.
“I know a lot of guys on there, one right there, so I’m going to tell a few stories how I met them. Some are my friends. Some are my shipmates,” Sanfilippo said.
Starting in 1978, he shared tales of Benjamin Interrante, John Burnham, Glenn Guittarr, and Carlo and James Sinagra. For the year 1980, he said Kenneth “Kenny” Taylor was an old shipmate of his aboard the St. Joseph. Sanfilippo said he got washed off the stern of the Valhalla.
“There’s a thin line between life and death,” Sanfilippo said. “And he ended up on the wrong side of that line.”
He spoke about some of the crew he knew from the F/V Andrea Gail, which perished in the “Perfect Storm” of the fall of 1991. The crew consisted Michael Moran, Dale Murphy, Alfred Pierre, Robert “Bobby” Shatford, David Sullivan and Capt. Frank William “Billy” Tyne Jr.
He described Shatford as a hard worker.
“Bobby ended up, and all of them ended up, on the wrong side of that thin line,” Sanfilippo said.
He described his little brother, James Sanfilippo, as “a mountain of man, tall, muscular, strong.” He fished in Alaska for a year before becoming homesick for Gloucester, where he jumped from boat to boat.
“When Starbound went down, I didn’t know Tommy was aboard,” Naz Sanfilippo said of Thomas Frontiero. “I didn’t know that, I just knew my brother was aboard. I didn’t know he was there.”
Naz Sanfilippo said one name that should be added to the memorial is that of Capt. Wallace A. Gray II who died aboard the F/V Foxy Lady II. He said his father, Wallace Sr., “made almost half his paycheck out of Gloucester. He’d come down from Maine and he met the love of his life, his wife,” who was born and raised in Gloucester, he said.
“So his son is half Gloucester,” Sanfilippo said. He urged those in charge of adding names to the memorial to reconsider adding Wallace Gray II’s name “because he’s half Gloucester.”
Wallace Gray of Deer Isle, Maine, marched with an oar in the procession to the memorial service along with Wallace Gray II’s son, Wallace Gray III, 13. The Gloucester-based scalloper Foxy Lady II went missing in December 2012 and its wreckage was found submerged in January 2013. Both Capt. Gray and crewman Wayne Young were lost.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport, offered a prayer and a benediction. Singer Alexandra Grace and guitarist Josh Cominelli performed the musical accompaniment.
After some families laid wreaths at the foot of the Man at the Wheel, people cast flowers over the railing into the harbor.
Among those in attendance were state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association; Coast Guard Station Gloucester Commanding Officer James Bridges; Councilor-at-Large Tony Gross; former City Councilor Melissa Cox; Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley; former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken; Gloucester Fisheries Commission Executive Director Al Cottone; Capt. Paul Vitale; mayoral candidate Mary Ellen Rose; and former Ward 2 Councilor Barry Pett, who serves on the Fishermen’s Memorial Service Committee.
