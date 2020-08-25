The New England Fishery Management Council will stage its first in-person meeting in about five months on Wednesday when it hosts the final public hearing on the measure to set future at-sea monitoring levels in the Northeast groundfish fishery.
The public hearing, to be held outside under a tent, is set for 3 p.m. at the Sheraton Four Points hotel in Wakefield, just off Route 128. The in-person hearing will be limited to 50 individuals to comply with the state’s outdoor gathering restrictions.
Those interested in attending must pre-register on the council website. The council extended the registration until noon Wednesday. The hearing also will be simulcast online via webinar.
The hearing will be the final forum for public comment on Amendment 23 before the council is set to take final action on the measure at its September meeting, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. The September meeting is scheduled for the Beauport Hotel in Gloucester, but could be moved online for a webinar depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All attending Wednesday’s public hearing must wear a mask and follow social distancing requirements. All chairs within the 40- by 80-foot tent will be placed 6 feet apart and cannot be moved. There will be sanitation stations and entry and exit from the hotel grounds will be one way.
Anyone experiencing COVID-like symptoms should not attend. Adverse weather could affect the public hearing. Participants should check for updates on the Amendment 23 webpage of the council’s website, www.nefmc.org.
