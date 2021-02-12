Increased whiting quota could boost revenues

The New England Fishery Management Council has approved new measures for the region's small-mesh multispecies fishery for the next three fishing years, including a significant increase in whiting possession limits for individual trips.
The council, at its meeting in late January, set the per-trip possession limits for whiting — northern silver hake and southern whiting — at 15,000 pounds per vessel to help reduce discards.
"The increase is expected to reduce discards by fishermen using less than 3-inch codend mesh trawls," the council said. "This mesh size is often used to target other species such as herring and squid, and whiting bycatch in the squid fishery has increased in recent years."
The 15,000-pound limit, according to the council, will allow fishermen to land more of their whiting catch as they target the other species. It is expected the new limit will help fishermen increase revenues without having a negative impact on the stock status.
The council also approved a 90% total allowable catch trigger for northern red hake. The trigger is used as an in-season adjustment to prevent overfishing.
Currently, the fishery operates with a 38% trigger, which means once the fleet lands 38% of its total allowable catch, per-vessel possession limits drop down to 400 pounds per trip for the remainder of the season.
Under the new specifications, the northern red hake fleet has a total allowable catch of 1,405 metric tons. The new trigger of 90% means the 400-pound per-trip limit will not be implemented until the fleet has caught 1,265 metric tons.
The council said catches of northern red hake have been well below allowed limits in recent years, after the large 2014 class entered the fishery.
"Since 2016, the very low 38% TAL trigger has been unnecessary to prevent overfishing," the council stated. "The 90% trigger is intended to reduce northern red hake discarding and allow the fishery to land more of its northern red hake catch, resulting in increased revenue."
Recent stock assessments have shown that the stocks of northern silver hake and southern whiting, which includes both southern silver hake and offshore hake, are not overfished and overfishing is not occurring.
The council said the status of red hake stocks is unknown, "but fishing activity is minimal and likely not a driver of changes in stock biomass."
The council's new measures must be reviewed and approved by NOAA Fisheries. It has targeted May 1 — the beginning of the 2021 fishing season — to implement the new measures.
