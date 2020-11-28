Investigation into sunken fishing boat could take months

An investigation into what caused the fishing vessel Emmy Rose carrying four fishermen to sink off Cape Cod will likely take weeks or months, the Coast Guard said Friday.
The boat sank off Provincetown early Monday en route to Fisherman's Wharf Gloucester to land a 45,000- to 50,000-pound catch.
Members of Gloucester and Maine's fishing communities have been raising money for the families of the men lost at sea, who were Michael Porper of Gloucester, and Peaks Island, Maine, and skipper Robert Blethen, Jeff Matthews and Ethan Ward, all of Maine.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick said the cause of the sinking remained undetermined on Friday. The first Coast Guard crews to arrive on the scene discovered only debris and an empty life raft. The Coast Guard called off the search for the men on Tuesday evening after covering 2,066 square miles of sea over more than 38 hours. Station Gloucester's patrol boat Key Largo and its crew participated in the search.
The men were an experienced fishing crew that was bringing groundfish such as cod and haddock back into port, people familiar with the vessel have said. The vessel was based in Portland, Maine.
The investigation into the sinking could yield findings that can be used for updating policies and preventing future at-sea disasters, Wyrick said.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
HOW TO HELP
A GoFundMe page (https://bit.ly/365NA35) has been set up for Gloucester resident Michael Porper's daughter and girlfriend who live on Peaks Island, Maine. He also has family on Cape Ann.
A GoFundMe page (gf.me/u/y966na) has also been set up for the families of the crew, skipper Robert Blethen, Jeff Matthews and Ethan Ward, all of Maine, and Porper.
The Maine Coast Fishermen's Association is accepting cash or check donations with "F/V EmmyRose" in the memo line at 14 Maine St. Box 40, Brunswick, ME 04011.