Joel gift of Sox tickets to Fishermen's Wives on ice

Almost a year ago, the Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Association was sitting on quite a haul. It probably still is.
Last November, Hall of Fame rocker Billy Joel and the Red Sox combined to donate four tickets to each game at Fenway Park in the 2020 season to the GFWA and another fishing advocacy group to help bolster their fundraising and benefit fishing communities.
The tickets, with a cumulative value of $127,332, were a reflection of Joel's affinity for commercial fishermen on his native Long Island and elsewhere. The GFWA and the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association were to split the tickets evenly, and each use their share as they saw fit.
Of course, 10 months ago, back in the good ol' days of 2019, no one had any idea what awaited in 2020.
Who knew the major league season would be compressed to 60 games from the usual 162? Or that the Sox and every other team would play in empty ballparks in front of cardboard fans? Polygraph anyone who says they did. And then have them handle your investments.
So, GFWA President Angela Sanfilippo was asked, what happens now with the tickets?
"I really have no clue," Sanfilippo said Wednesday, sounding completely non-plussed. "I've sent some emails (to the Red Sox Foundation). I don't think they really know what's going to happen with the games in 2021. So, it's just wait and see."
Zineb Curran, Red Sox vice president of corporate communications, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
It's not often that we find curious ironies in pandemics. But here's one: If the pandemic had never occurred and the baseball season had flowered in its traditional manner, the GFWA might have been holding about $64K worth of Sox tickets they would have trouble giving away.
Chances are the woeful Red Sox (18-31 heading into Thursday night's game) would have been as bad — possibly worse — over a full season as they are in the abridged version.
As things stand, this is one donation probably best deferred. Sox fans know the rallying cry. Wait 'til next year.
