Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.