Kennedy coming to town Saturday

U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III is set to visit Gloucester on Saturday afternoon to talk fish, according to state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
It is one of Kennedy's first campaign events since he announced last week that he would challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey in the state Democratic primary.
Kennedy is scheduled to meet with representatives of the local fishing industry from 3 to 4 p.m. at the St. Peter's Club on Rogers Street, Ferrante said, to hear their concerns and discuss groundfish and lobster issues.
