Launch pass fee back before City Council

On Dec. 5, 2017, the Waterways Board, at the recommendation of Harbormaster T.J Ciarametaro, voted to institute a $50 increase to the cost of a seasonal pass for the city-operated Gloucester Launch, bringing it to $150.
The paperwork on the Waterways Board vote and recommendation was shuffled along to Gloucester City Hall for inclusion in the mayor's report to the City Council, which then would decide whether to approve the larger fee for the services of the Gloucesterman — the 26-foot passenger launch that ferries boaters from their permitted moorings to the city's three primary public landings and waterfront businesses.
But somewhere along the paper trail, the request to increase the season pass fee for the launch just sort of vanished and it was never formally acted upon by the City Council. Unaware of that, the Harbormaster's office charged the increased fee of $150 in 2018, 2019 and 2020 for the launch season pass.
Ciarametaro said City Clerk Joanne M. Semos informed him of the procedural oversight on March 2.
"Yesterday, it was brought to my attention by the city clerk that the increase never made it to the council for vote," Ciarametaro wrote in a March 3 memo to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken requesting the item be resubmitted to the council. "Upon email review, it appears to have made it from the Harbormaster's office in a larger mayor's report but never made it to the council or the subcommittee for official vote."
The resubmission of the fee increase is on the agenda for tonight's virtual meeting of the City Council at 6 p.m., with the expectation it will be referred to the council's Budget and Finance Subcommittee to restart the process for formalizing the fee increase.
Both Ciarametaro and Waterways Board Chairman Tony Gross said they weren't completely sure how the launch fee increase request went walkabout.
"It just sort of got lost in translation somewhere and we're not really sure where the disconnect occurred," Ciarametaro said Monday. "We did a lot of email forensics on this, Tony and I, and the best we can figure is it made it to Budget and Finance but never made it back to the council as a whole."
"I remember we had a bunch of stuff that we were sending up for the mayor's report to the council at that point, including adjustments to fees on transit moorings," Gross said. "They all got bundled together, but the one item on the launch fee just got lost."
Semos did not immediately return a phone call Monday for comment and a sense of how unusual it is to have an item fall through the cracks of the paper chase at the heart of the governing process.
Gross and Ciarametaro, however, both agreed that given the river of paperwork that flows through City Hall from every direction, it's rather amazing that it doesn't happen more often.
IF YOU GO
What: City Council to meet to discuss, among other things, a $50 increase in the launch fee for the Gloucesterman.
When: Tuesday, March 23, at 6 p.m.
Where: Via Zoom at http://bit.ly/3cPxQTG or by calling 1-312-626-6799 or 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 833 3707 1861.