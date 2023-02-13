Some members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation recently applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that it has committed to buying Atlantic haddock, pollock and perch as part of a $1 billion purchase for emergency food providers through the Commodity Credit Corporation, according to a prepared statement from U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass.
This decision follows some members of the delegation, including Markey, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Bourne, writing to the USDA in December urging the department to include East Coast seafood in its purchasing programs, says Markey's statement, after failing to buy surplus Atlantic pollock, haddock and redfish through the Section 32 program.
“It’s a good thing,” said Angela Sanfilippo, of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership, though she said as far as she knew most likely the program would buy from seafood producers in Boston.
Markey’s statement said the purchases would “help keep East Coast seafood producers that have been affected by the high fuel costs afloat, while providing American families in need with healthy, domestic and sustainable seafood products.”
“Fishing is a vital part of the economy in the North Shore," Moulton said in a prepared statement. "I am pleased to see the USDA continuing to support our fishermen. These purchases under Section 32 will not only help sustain the Commonwealth's great fishing industry, but will put healthy food on our tables."
“Our seafood industry produces some of the most sustainable seafood on the planet — it’s nutritious and delicious,” said Markey in the prepared statement. “Times have been tough, and I’m proud I could help these fishermen finally get the credit and the compensation they deserve, while also helping families in need enjoy fresh seafood at food banks across America.”
“The Massachusetts seafood industry is a vital contributor to our local economy,” added Warren. “This industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and I’m glad to have worked with the Massachusetts delegation to secure funding to help fishermen while also providing nutritious food to struggling families across the country.”
Massachusetts lawmakers have supported federal purchases of Atlantic seafood in the past, writing to the USDA in April and May 2020 to urge the inclusion of domestic and East Coast seafood companies in the deployment of the $9.5 billion awarded by the CARES Act for affected agricultural producers, according to the statement. Their efforts were successful as the USDA announced it would purchase $20 million in Atlantic haddock, pollock, and redfish, helping to sustain the industry throughout the pandemic shutdowns.