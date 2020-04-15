BOSTON — Lawyers filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking the release of sick and elderly prisoners being held at a federal detention center in Massachusetts.
The lawsuit calls the Federal Medical Center in Devens a “powder keg of potential infection and death from COVID-19.”
FMC Devens includes a medical center for inmates who need long-term medical or mental health treatment and an adjacent minimum security facility for prisoners serving short sentences or those nearing their release date.
One inmate serving time there is Carlos Rafael, once known as “The Codfather.” Rafael was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to nearly four years in prison for fisheries reporting violations, tax evasion and bulk smuggling.
He is set to be released March 4, 2021, if he serves his entire sentence.
The lawsuit says prisoners at Devens FMC are at “uniquely high risk of infection, serious illness, and death” due to their age and medical conditions.
“If the population of this prison doesn’t decrease significantly, people are going to die,” attorney William Fick said in an emailed statement.
The lawyers are asking for the release or transfer to home confinement of enough prisoners to ensure that those remaining can follow social distancing guidelines.
There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility as of Wednesday.
The federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment.
Material from the Associated Press was used for the bulk of this report.
