ROCKPORT — After helping put lifejackets in the hands — and on the bodies — of some North Shore commercial lobstermen in Beverly, the folks at the Lifejackets for Lobstermen project are shifting business to Rockport.
The project provides lobstermen the opportunity to try on 11 different models of lifejackets and buoyancy devices. Those purchased from the vans by commercial lobstermen or commercial fishermen with a lobster bycatch license are eligible for 50% discounts.
The safety caravan, which made multi-day stops in Gloucester and Manchester during the summer, visited the lobster docks in Beverly on Monday.
It is stopping in Rockport on Tuesday, when the van will be in the lot adjacent to the Harbormaster's office on the T-Wharf. The visit is set to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The campaign to expand the use of flotation safety devices among lobstermen is being run by the Northeast Center for Occupational Health and Safety. More than 900 lifejackets have been sold since safety caravan began touring the New England coast on April 1.
