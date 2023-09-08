Lives: The young man and the sea

”Ellis did it all before those Wicked Tuna boys were born.” — Andrew Joyce
Rockport highliner Ellis Hodgkins died a year and a day ago, on Sept. 7, 2022. He was 87, but Hodgkins being Hodgkins, he’d never grown old. Or so says Andrew Joyce, one of Hodgkins’ legion of admirers, and the author of his 2018 biography “Ellis.”
Joyce was one of dozens who gathered July 25 to carry Hodgkins’ ashes home to the Cape Ann seas. At the peak of Gloucester’s event-packed quadricentennial summer, they gathered on the commercial fishing boat Lady Sea and on a slow-paced quiet journey they took his ashes from Cape Ann Marina around the entire the island, to Rockport, where for decades during the mid-1900s, Hodgkins reigned from his apartment on the harbor.
“It was a gray, drizzling day on a gray calm sea,” Joyce wrote in an email to the Times. “A light rain followed us up the Annisquam River. When we hit the ocean, we hit a wall of solid gray. It was hard to tell where the horizon and sea met. But as we neared Rockport the rain let up. The sky and sea remained gray. But as we threw Ellis’ ashes into the sea, a slit opened in the sky and Ellis smiled down on us.”
Joyce met Hodgkins in Fort Lauderdale, where for decades Hodgkins had lived and captained yachts. In 1976, Hodgkins had founded a yacht towing company that still thrives in Fort Lauderdale. The company, Cape Ann Towing, was named in homage to Cape Ann, where Ellis Hodgkins still lives on as a legend.
”Ellis is my hero.” — Capt. Dave Carraro of “Wicked Tuna”
You’ve heard of horse whisperers? Well, by all accounts, Ellis Hodgkins was a tuna whisperer. At the age of 14, weighing in at 98 pounds, the young Ipswich native had singlehandedly hauled in a bluefin tuna that weighed in at 750 pounds from a 19-foot skiff. Hodgkins went on to haul in tuna by the ton, including a record 796-pounder, putting Cape Ann on the bluefin fishing map and inspiring, among other things, the men who man the boats the world has come to know from watching the TV reality show “Wicked Tuna.”
Dubbed the “Boy Wonder of the Bay State fishing fleet” by the Boston Globe, and “the most revered bluefin tuna charter captain on the Eastern Seaboard, young Hodgkins ran his charter business the way he ran his life: by his own rules. Part adventurer, part businessman, he was first and foremost a maverick, who could have been written by Hemingway.
His 36-foot boat LuAnn, rigged for tuna, was his office and if he took you out on it, you were almost guaranteed to get a cash catch. You’d also pay $200, and this was back when $200 was real money.
But Hodgkins was also surprisingly pragmatic for an adventurer. When, still in his 40s, he saw the bluefin market dwindle, he moved to Fort Lauderdale, and in 1976 named his little tugboat start-up Cape Ann Towing. Here, as in his Rockport apartment above The Candle Shop at the corner of T Wharf and Mt. Pleasant, his door was always open, and he was friend and mentor to many, one of whom, Capt. Courtney Day, named a son after him.
Day, who had been a captain for Cape Ann Towing for decades, would eventually buy the business when Hodgkins retired in 2000. He would also,over this past year, be the organizer-in-chief of the July 25th memorial cruise that carried Hodgkins’ ashes home.
Movie star handsome, Hodgkins’ looks were part of his lure. and on the cruise round the island, friends and family pored through photo albums that reminded them of just how handsome he actually was.
“Although a light rain followed us up the Annisquam,” and “the boat moved at a funereal pace,” the mood onboard was celebratory, says Joyce, whose 2018 biography of Hodgkins, simply named “Ellis,” is available in paperback and Kindle at https://www.amazon.com/Ellis-Andrew-Joyce/dp/0998119369.
Like the 87 years of Ellis Hodgkins’ life, it’s quite an adventure.