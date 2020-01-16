Lobster sellers hope new deal thaws China trade

It may not rise to the level of the fog of real war. But the fog of a trade war still makes for a confusing landscape.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed the first phase of a new trade deal with China with much fanfare and very few hard details — especially on how the new agreement impacts the American lobster industry.
Local lobster dealers and harvesters, industry advocates and even public officials were still scrambling on Thursday to determine exactly how lobster exports to the massive Chinese market fit within the new partial deal set to go into effect on Valentine's Day.
Does the new deal extinguish or just reduce the retaliatory tariffs of more than 25 percent the Chinese imposed on American lobster about 18 months ago, effectively closing the market to U.S. dealers? Are lobsters included in China's reported commitment to purchase $80 billion in agricultural goods over the next two years? Could American lobster exporters become beneficiaries of action on both fronts?
It depends upon whom you ask.
"It seems there is movement as far as lobsters go," said Monte Rome, who owns and runs Gloucester-based Intershell International with his wife Yibing Gao Rome. "The talk is that within a month we should know more, so it will take some more patience. But I'm optimistic, especially on tariffs. I'm hoping there will be no tariffs."
Perhaps there is reason for Rome's optimism. And perhaps not.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Wednesday tweeted that the deal will help exporters of American lobsters — albeit with a cavernous lack of detail.
"Good news for Maine's lobster industry in the Phase One China Trade Deal signed today!" Collins wrote. "Lobster is specifically named in the Chinese purchase agreement."
It is. Once. In a footnote that states the seafood category of U.S. exports includes lobster. But the purchase agreement in no way addresses how lobster specifically will be treated under the new agreement.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer released a statement saying the new agreement will provide "a more level playing field" in the lucrative Chinese market, as the U.S. lobster industry looks to rebuild its presence there in the face of current Canadian dominance.
"U.S. seafood exports to China have been hampered by restrictive Chinese regulatory initiatives," Lighthizer stated. "The Phase One agreement addresses these limitations and gives the U.S. seafood companies increased access to the China market."
Others, such as U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, said claiming an overwhelming trade victory on lobster might be premature.
“It’s too early to tell how this deal affects lobstermen," Moulton said. "There’s a lot we don’t know. Lobster are grouped in this agreement with all types of seafood, which is itself grouped in with seeds, meat, cereal, cotton and ‘other agricultural commodities.’ So I’d be highly suspicious of politicians who are already claiming success. We’re not suckers, and I’m not going to let the president swindle the lobster industry. I’m going to be looking at the details of this deal closely.” U.S. exports of lobster to China fell off a cliff in 2019 after the Chinese imposed retaliatory tariffs following increases in tariffs on Chinese imports by the Trump administration. Through last November, the U.S. sent less than $47 million worth of lobster to China — down 66 percent from the $138 million it sent during the same period in 2018. The fact sheet on the trade deal released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture said China's two-year commitment to buy and import $80 billion in U.S. agricultural goods "will cover the full range of U.S. food, agricultural and seafood products." It said China has agreed to approve imports "on 26 aquatic species requested for export by the United States." Again, no specifics on lobster.
"We haven't heard anything definitive yet," said Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association. "But from what we have heard, the signs are good for the lobster industry. We're hopeful they will relinquish the tariffs."
Massachusetts is the biggest exporter of lobster, behind Maine. Gloucester is the state's top port when it comes to lobster landings, while Rockport is in the top five.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.