Lobster sellers hope new deal thaws China trade

TIM JEAN/Staff file photo/ China Central Televison correspondent Zhu Xili, center, and camera operator Mu Lyu, left, film Vince Mortillaro, owner of Mortillaro Lobster Company in Gloucester last January, before recent tariffs went into effect. Mortillaro demonstrated how his company ships live lobsters to China. A partial trade deal with China, announced Wednesday, could benefit the local lobster industry.