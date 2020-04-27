Lowell's features Facebook Live broadcasts on Tuesdays

AMESBURY — In business since 1793, Lowell's Boat Shop has continued to produce wooden skiffs and dories while enduring many national challenges — including the Spanish Flu in 1918, and the COVID-19 pandemic today. One notable adjustment included having a woman, Eleanor Lowell, run the shop while the men of the family were serving in World War II.
These days the boat shop and museum remain closed to visitors, but the historic venue is reaching out to members and supporters through Facebook Live broadcasts, led every Tuesday at 11 a.m. by executive director and master boat builder Graham McKay. Recent broadcasts have included an interactive history tour, and lessons in line-splicing and knot tying. New topics are offered every week and can be accessed via Facebook Live or the link to Facebook on www.lowellsboatshop.com; past broadcasts are recorded and available for viewing.
Meanwhile, Lowell's is planning a full schedule of events and programs to begin this summer, once it is safe to gather again. Highlights include the launch of the Pilgrim Shallop II, a reproduction of the small boat brought by Pilgrims to Plymouth in 1620. The shallop is undergoing renovations at the shop and was featured in the most recent issue of WoodenBoat magazine.
The waterfront program "Women On the Water" is scheduled to run on third Thursday evenings, beginning June 18.
Adult and youth programs, including "Seafaring and Sail Training" on board the schooner Harvey Gamage, "Build Your Own Pond Yacht" and "Afternoons at the Boat Shop" for kids, can all be found on the website.
Registration for these and many other programs are open to all under the education tab on the shop's website, www.lowellsboatshop.com.