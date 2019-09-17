Maine lobsterer group calls Moulton to task

The head of the Maine Lobstermen's Association countered comments Monday by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, saying Moulton mischaracterized the organization's motives and actions when it withdrew its support for the federal plan for increased protections to the North Atlantic right whales.
"Contrary to the congressman's characterization, the MLA remains engaged in the (take reduction team) process and will continue to work with the agency and our members to identify measures to the risk that the Maine lobster industry poses to right whales," Patrice McCarron wrote in an email to the Gloucester Daily Times. "However, the MLA cannot support the Northeast lobster fishery being singled out as the sole source of entanglement risk."
The Maine Lobstermen's Association on Aug. 30 withdrew its support for the most current plan devised by the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team because of what it described as questionable data from NOAA scientists and an unfair portrayal of the industry's culpability as a primary cause of injury or death to the right whales. It also criticized the rule-making process as rushed.
On Monday, on a teleconference organized by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, Moulton said the Maine Lobstermen's Association was "shortsighted" in its decision to withdraw support for the plan that centers on removing enough vertical lobster buoy lines from the region's waters to produce a 60 percent reduction in serious right whale injuries and deaths.
“I think part of the reason the Massachusetts lobstermen are at the table to be a part of this process and its agreement moving forward is because they recognize that if this gets even more dire, they may literally be regulated out of business,” Moulton said. “I think the lobstermen in Massachusetts are being really smart. I think right now the lobstermen in Maine are being shortsighted. But we hope to bring them back on board, because ultimately they’re going to be better off having a seat at the table than not.”
McCarron urged Moulton to read the Maine Lobstermen's Association letter to NOAA Fisheries explaining its reasons for walking way from the current plan that was approved in April by the take reduction team.
"As NOAA has stated many times, protecting every individual right whale is a priority in order to avoid the species's extinction," McCarron wrote. "The MLA is asking the agency to step up and do its job by using the best available data to address threats from all fisheries that threaten the recovery of right whales. We have identified to NOAA a number of significant errors in their analysis of available data on sources of human-caused risk to whales, and the agency is reviewing the points we raised."
McCarron said the Maine Lobstermen's Association's goal is to "ensure that modifications to the (take reduction team plan) will enable a comprehensive and timely response to recent losses in the whale population."
She said her organization remains committed to working with NOAA and other stakeholders to develop and implement a plan for the recovery of the dwindling North Atlantic right whale population.
Scientists estimate there are about 400 North Atlantic right whales left, including only 95 breeding females.
The first 2019 observation of a right whale death in U.S. waters occurred Monday, when a highly decomposed right whale was discovered floating in the water 4 miles south of the Fire Island Inlet off Long Island, New York.
Researchers were set to examine the whale Tuesday in the hope of developing details on the possible cause of death, as well as the sex and age of the whale.
