Maine lobstermen group pans state whale plan

The state of Maine has opted to go it alone against NOAA Fisheries and the plan drafted by the federal Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction team to impose new right whale protections. But that decision seems to have hit a sizable snag.
The Maine Lobstermen's Association, the state's largest and most influential lobster trade group, has said it will not support the state's autonomous draft plan, not even over the more rigorous and restrictive plan developed by the take reduction team.
According to the MLA, both plans place too much onus and blame on the state's $500 million lobster industry for entanglements that may lead to critical injuries or deaths for the imperiled North Atlantic right whales. Estimates are there are only about 400 of the whales.
"The Maine Lobstermen's Association voted not to support the Maine Department of Marine Resources whale plan because it seeks reductions that exceed the documented risk posed by the Maine lobster fishery as demonstrated in MLA's analysis of (NOAA Fisheries) data," the MLA said in a statement. "The MLA conducted a thorough analysis of fishing gear removed from entangled right whales which revealed that lobster is the least prevalent gear. The MLA is also concerned the state's plan creates unsolved safety and operational challenges for some sectors in the lobster industry."
The MLA also said the DMR plan "creates unresolved safety and operational challenges for some sectors of the lobster industry."
In rebuffing the DMR plan, the MLA is joining the Maine Lobstering Union, another lobster trade group that criticized the state-generated plan as unreasonably harmful to the state's lobstermen.
The office of DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
The DMR, in October, released its draft plan as a counterweight to the take reduction team proposal to remove 50 percent of all vertical lobster buoy lines wherever Maine lobstermen harvest — in both state and federal waters — to achieve a 60 percent reduction in serious injuries and deaths to the right whales.
The DMR solution to achieving the 60 percent reduction focused primarily on removing lines in federal waters. It also contained some gear restrictions included in the take reduction team plan.
Maine said it would eliminate 25 percent of the vertical buoy lines set in federal waters by Maine lobstermen by mandating a fishing practice called "trawling up" in which more traps — in ascending numbers as they move offshore — are attached to each vertical line.
The plan, according to Keliher, protects the whales by "reducing risk where it occurs" and protects harvesting in inshore waters where most of the state's lobstermen regularly fish.
"This draft will not make everyone happy," Keliher wrote in a message to the state's lobster industry. "It provides legitimate protection to right whales in compliance with federal laws and, I believe, is an approach that can work for much of the industry.
The state's two major lobster trade groups clearly agreed with the first part of that statement, while just as clearly disagreeing with the latter.
