Maine lobstermen to NOAA: Whale rules need more work

The Maine Lobstermen's Association has volleyed back at NOAA Fisheries, saying it will continue pursuing "critical points" from its analysis of data used by the federal fishery regulator to determine causes of injuries or deaths to North Atlantic right whales.
The MLA's statement also makes clear the lobster stakeholder remains committed to the take reduction team process, as well as developing a management response within the Maine fishery. This, despite withdrawing its support on Aug. 30 of the risk allocation agreement approved in April by the Large Whale Take Reduction Team.
"MLA's goal has been and will continue to be a right whale recovery plan built on the best available science that effectively addresses all known risks to right whales from U.S. commercial fisheries and all other human causes," the MLA stated. "Going forward, MLA will continue to insist on a science-based process informed by best available data to ensure rigorous accountability for risk to endangered whales from across the spectrum of human interactions with them."
The statement, which follows NOAA Fisheries' response to the initial MLA data analysis, said the lobster group will continue to push for NOAA Fisheries and other elements of the take reduction team process to address "the outsized role of Canadian fisheries in recent right whales' serious injury and mortality."
It also said it will continue to push back against the predominant focus on the Northeast lobster fishery "by addressing all U.S. fisheries that contribute to right whale injury and mortality" as required by the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act. The lobster association said NOAA Fisheries's own data supports an adjustment of that focus.
"MLA remains opposed to NOAA Fisheries' decision to focus the current rule-making on the Northeast lobster fishery, because it rests solely on vertical line density and ignores data and analysis that show reduced risk to whales from this fishery after gear configuration and fishing practices were altered and that document fishery interactions beyond the Northeast lobster fishery resulting in serious injury and mortality."
The take reduction risk allocation agreement primarily focuses on extracting vertical lines from the region's waters to achieve a 60 percent reduction in serious injuries and mortalities to the beleaguered right whales. In Maine, the plan called for a 50 percent reduction in the number of vertical lines.
Scientists believe there are about 400 North Atlantic right whales remaining, including fewer than 95 breeding females.
The MLA based its defection on its own analysis of the science NOAA used in the development of the plan that points to the lobster industry as a chief cause of whale entanglements. The association said its review concluded that lobster lines and gear are among the least prevalent causes of whale injury or mortality.
Instead, the lobstermen's association said, its review showed ship strikes, gillnets and other types of fishing gear represent a much greater danger to the whales than lobster buoy lines.
"While the corrections MLA seeks do not change the stark reality of a troubling increase in right whale serious injury and mortality from entanglement in recent years, they indicate the need for substantive changes in the entanglement-related risks that should be within the scope of the proposed rule," the MLA stated.
The MLA said it appreciated NOAA Fisheries' "constructive response" to its analysis and commended the federal agency for "taking steps to remedy a crucial gear determination error" in a 2016 entanglement.
It also said it is encouraged that its data analysis will continue to be reviewed and considered as the take reduction team moves through the process of developing and approving its draft environmental impact statement.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.