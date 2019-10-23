Maine pushes own whale protection plan

Maine's fishery regulators, on behalf of the state's vital lobster industry, appear to be willing to meet the right whale take reduction team halfway on the removal of lobster buoy lines — but only in federal waters.
The state's Department of Marine Resources last week released its own draft plan as a counterweight to the take reduction team proposal to remove 50 percent of all vertical lobster lines from wherever Maine lobstermen set and haul — in Maine state waters and the federal waters three miles beyond.
The DMR proposal calls for removing 25 percent of vertical buoy lines set in federal waters by Maine commercial lobstermen.
It said it would eliminate the lines by mandating lobstermen engage in a fishing practice called "trawling up" in which more traps — in ascending numbers as they move further offshore — are attached to each vertical line.
DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher said his agency's plan protects the whales "by reducing risk where it occurs" and protects the state's elemental lobster industry in the state waters where most permitted lobstermen ply their trade.
"This draft plan will not make everyone happy," Keliher wrote in a message to the Maine lobster industry unveiling the plan. "It provides legitimate protection to right whales in compliance with federal laws and, I believe, is an approach that can work for much of the industry."
Keliher also said the plan complies with the requirements of the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act and the federal Endangered Species Act.
Jennifer S. Goebel, NOAA Fisheries spokeswoman, said the agency had no comment on the DMR proposal.
According to the Press Herald newspaper of Portland, Maine has 5,000 licensed commercial lobstermen and about 3,800 predominately fish in state waters.
The DMR plan also includes some gear restrictions included in the take reduction team plan. It requires lobstermen to utilize ropes with weaker breaking points to reduce potential for entanglements.
In state waters, lobstermen would be required to use lines with one weak point. In federal waters, they would be required to use lines with two weak points.
The draft plan also calls for Maine-only gear marking and 100 percent harvester reporting in which all commercial lobstermen "will be required to provide monthly reports, which will include information on fishing location and effort."
It does not call for any trap reductions or closures.
Conservation groups, such as the Conservation Law Foundation, appear skeptical the DMR plan will achieve the overall 60 percent reduction in serious injuries or deaths among the approximately 400 Atlantic right whales remaining.
