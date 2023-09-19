MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — The Select Board is backing a plan to expand dock space at Morss Pier.
The board reviewed plans for commercial fishing floats at the pier at its meeting last week. The work to be done is part of the project to improve Masconomo Park and Morss Pier.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said the project is moving ahead.
“We gave finally the green light to pursue some design work to expand the commercial fishing pier to incorporate some dockage for slips for the commercial fishing boats,” he said, citing the grant money that financed plans for the project.
Permitting for the work may take at least a year.
“The plans show seven slips that would be added to a new set of floats that would be basically parallel to the seawall,” Federspiel said. “The plan calls for those seven slips and there’s also a small connector float. The idea is to create a walkway so that people can enjoy the waterfront up close and personal.”
The Select Board voted 5-0 to proceed with the permitting for the work.
The “main” floats being considered would be open to the public. Federspiel said there have been some concerns about the aesthetics of a connecting float, related to the height of the pilings.
“My understanding is that it does not add pilings at that connector,” he said. “There are pilings on either end.”
A final determination on this aspect of the project could be made at a later date. Discussion of the project was an effort to update board members and consider whether they were comfortable with the design plans, Federspiel said.
“It makes sense to pursue the final design and permitting as presented,” he said. “Then, you can decide at a later time whether or not you want to proceed with the connector float or not.”
Select Board Vice Chair John Round had questions about the pilings that would be part of the project. Federspiel indicated it would include nine pilings.
“Those are off to the side, if one were to stand at the end of the channel,” Round said. “You really wouldn’t be seeing the pilings.”
Regardless of the scope of the work, people will notice the change. “Here, this is the center of town,” Round said.
The pilings would be visible, adding they may be built out of steel, Federspiel said. “You don’t want to sugarcoat that,” he said.
Select Board member Brian Sollosy said the construction project may see “some pushback” from residents.
Federspiel is expecting the project may take some getting used to.
“It’s a change and there’ll be some adjustment period,” he said.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.