MANCHESTER — Town officials are putting together a working group to offer advice related to the town’s Harbor Management Plan.
Group members also would advise those with a connection to Manchester Harbor, including the boating community and business interests in town, regarding the plan.
At a recent meeting, Select Board members considered candidates to be named to the working group.
Meanwhile, Harbormaster Bion Pike said the town is crafting its Harbor Management Plan.
“Manchester has never had a plan,” said Pike. “A lot has changed. A lot is new.”
One thing that is new is the way climate change impacts sea levels, Pike said.
The Harbor Management Plan, he said, will serve to advise all of the harbor’s interests as sea levels are expected to rise and potentially bring flooding and other problems.
“Climate change is the big thing now,” Pike said. “It’s not the only thing (to be concerned about) but it’s a part of the issue.”
So far, Pike said nine members have been named to the working group. The group includes recreational boaters, those with fishing interests, the shellfish warden and members of different boards and committees in town.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said the working group represents the town’s different stakeholders. He added there may be additions to the group in the future.
“The purpose of the group is to provide input and guidance into the creation of a Harbor Management Plan identifying both short- and long-term improvements needed to keep the harbor a well-functioning asset for the community,” Federspiel said. “The group will work with a consultant in the crafting of the plan.
“As boating activities of many types expand, the community needs to make sure it is managing the harbor in a way that preserves its integrity, minimizes conflicts between various users and ensures its long-term stability, he said. “The harbor is an important feature of the town.”
Pike emphasized the present makeup of the working group is not set in stone but may change over time.
“The (Select Board) meeting the other night was to approve the slate of candidates,” he said. “They want the flexibility to possibly add other representatives.”
“I would hope the working group and the future contractor will work together to provide the information that will be relevant to go into the document,” said Pike regarding the Harbor Management Plan.
Pike formerly served as the harbormaster in Kittery, Maine, which has had a Harbor Management Plan in place since 1990.
That plan called for a detailed inventory and analysis of Kittery’s waterfront resources. These resources range from environmentally sensitive areas to recreation facilities to boat launching areas.
“This inventory provided the Advisory Committee with the background necessary to plan for the future of Kittery’s Harbor,” according to the Kittery Harbor Management Plan.
Pike said the work done in Kittery is not new.
“A lot of harbors have had these documents for decades,” he said. “Manchester has never had one.”
In Manchester, Pike said the goal is to create a plan that will guide selectmen, the Planning Board and fishing groups.
“It will give them a clearing house for all the data about the harbor that’s relevant,” he said.
The Harbor Management Plan, Pike added, will serve as a guide to navigate the acquisition of any needed permits part of a possible development plan that might be created.
“Hopefully, the document will help anyone wanting to understand what the impacts of the harbor will be,” he said.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.