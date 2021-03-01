The federal government is taking the last of the comments about a proposal to try to save an endangered species of whale.
The North Atlantic right whale numbers only about 360. The National Marine Fisheries Service is taking comments about its proposal to reduce risk to right whales until March 1.
The government's proposal to help the whales includes changes to the U.S. lobster fishing industry, which is one of the most lucrative marine industries in the Northeast. Massachusetts is the second biggest exporter of lobster, behind Maine, in the U.S. Gloucester is the Bay State’s top port when it comes to lobster landings, while Rockport is in the top five.
The whales are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.
The right whales were hunted to near extinction during the commercial whaling era. They're also vulnerable to threats such as collisions with large ships and the warming of the ocean due to climate change. Lobstermen argue more whales die from ship strikes than entanglement.
Besides the federal proposal, virtually all Massachusetts state waters wil close to commercial lobstering on March 5 and run at least until May 1 as the central element in the state's enhanced protection measures for North Atlantic right whales. The state plan also contains new gear restrictions, including the use of break-away lines and maximum buoy line diameters to mitigate the potential for whale entanglements in gear.
The National Marine Fisheries Service has said the changes are "necessary to reduce the risks to North Atlantic right whales and other large whales associated with the presence of fishing gear in waters used by these animals." Members of the lobster fishing industry have said they are concerned about losing the ability to fish for one of the most popular seafood items in America.
Written comments made be submitted online by visiting regulations.gov, searching for NOAANMFS-2020-0031, and choosing “Comment Now” to submit comments.