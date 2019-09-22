Marina plans large-boat storage

A planned 40,000-square-foot boat storage facility on the fringe of the Cape Ann's Marina Resort property off Essex Avenue is being called a "game-changer" for Gloucester's economy. It would allow for the storage of large vessels neither the marina nor other city locations can now handle.
But the project is sparking concern among some nearby residents over the impact the proposed 55-foot tall building would have on the city's harbor landscape.
Dominick Holdings LLC, headed by the family that owns and operates Cape Ann's Marina Resort, seeks to build a heated steel boat storage building over a two- to three-year period. It would be constructed on 3 1/2 acres at 99A Essex Ave., which the marina acquired from Beauport Gloucester LLC last January.
An outline submitted to Gloucester's Building Department calls for a single building that would ultimately measure 260 by 152 feet when completed at a cost of well over $1 million, Tobin Dominick, who operates the marina complex, said Friday.
She said the project may or may not be built in a single phase or in two parts, "depending on finances and how it goes." The property, in one of the city's Extensive Business zones and primarily used now to store boats outdoors, sits across the road from the Causeway Restaurant and Gloucester Cinema buildings, the outline submitted to the Building Department indicates.
The project is aimed at bringing Gloucester a part of the boating market and culture that is now often lost to other communities along New England's coastline, Dominick said.
"We're targeting the larger boats that could not go over the road — that actually leave us to go as far as Maine and Rhode Island because we don't have the options for customers who want and need that heated (winter) storage," she said. "As it is, those boaters who can afford it take their boats and their money elsewhere, so they leave us. And that's something we as a city have been losing out on until now."
"It's a natural progression in the marine industry," Dominick added, "but it's one that — until we secured more land — was something we couldn't fathom."
Neighbors' concerns
Some neighbors say the sheer size of the planned structure may be hard for them and others to fathom, with the building's proposed height sparking their greatest concern.
At "an average" 55 feet, according to the Building Department filing, the storage facility would stand nearly twice the city's height limit of 30 feet for such properties. Neighbors are concerned what it would do to views of and from the harbor across parts of the city.
The height and the proximity of the building to the roadway mean that the Dominicks will need both height and setback variances from the city, and the project is slated to go to Gloucester's Zoning Board of Appeals for a public hearing Thursday night.
"It would be massive. I was going to call it the blue monster," Essex Avenue resident Peter Coleman said of the project, noting that the building would stand an average 18 feet taller than the famed left field "Green Monster" at Boston's Fenway Park. He said he and other neighbors understand the building would be painted blue.
"I'm happy for them for the chance to do more business," he said of the Dominicks. "I want them to succeed and, and if they want to maximize their land a little bit more, that's fine. I understand all that. But I don't know if a 55-foot wall of metal is what we would like or need to see down there.
"This behemoth will dwarf the charming gateway to Pavilion Beach and Stage Fort Park," he said. "It will be visible from Gloucester Harbor, Route 128 and the Cut Bridge, The Heights, the high school — (perhaps) very easily from space."
Keeping business local
Dominick said the project can bring a number of economic benefits to the city. She said the height is necessary to accommodate 45-foot doors that would allow the large boats to be trucked in on trailers.
"It's certainly not our goal to put up some kind of monstrosity," she said. "I believe this can be a real game-changer for the city and its economy when it comes to keeping these boats and these people in town.
"We do cater a lot to our local people," she added, "but we also cater to a lot from all around the North Shore and other places, and this will enable us to keep them — and their business — here without forcing them to store their boats someplace else.
"We didn't have the room to put it; now we do," she said, "and it's a natural thing for Gloucester to have."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Opening public hearing before the Gloucester Zoning Board of Appeals on proposal for a large-scale boat storage facility to be build off Essex Avenue (Route 133).
When: Thursday, Sept. 26. Meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Kyrouz Auditorium, City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
