Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Gale warning in effect through Saturday afternoon.
Saturday, east winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots, becoming south 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.