Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.