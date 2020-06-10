Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.