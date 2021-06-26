Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.