Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Gale warning in effect through Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Rain and snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.