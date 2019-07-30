Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
